German Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Greece Over Bomb Threat – Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) – A German Condor Airways passenger plane made an emergency landing at Chania airport on the Greek island of Crete over an alleged bomb threat on board, local media reported Thursday.

The aircraft with over 270 passengers was en route from Egypt's Hurghada to Duesseldorf, according to Skai broadcaster.

Aufgrund einer notwendigen Sicherheitsmaßnahme musste der Flug DE69 von Hurghada, Ägypten nach Düsseldorf in Chania auf Kreta, Griechenland zwischenlanden. Das Flugzeug ist sicher gelandet und die Fluggäste und Crew werden in Chania in Hotels untergebracht. (1/2) — Condor Airlines News (@Condor) 16 августа 2018 г.

All passengers and 11 crew members safely left the plane after the landing. The reports of the bomb threat are being checked by the police.

Condor flight #DE69 from Hurghada to Dusseldorf diverted to Chania this evening — the plane was escorted by F-16 fighter jets due to a bomb threat https://t.co/sAVu9gea8Q — Breaking Flight News (@FlightBreaking) 16 августа 2018 г.

​"The pilot asked the control tower at Chania airport after receiving information that suggested there were explosives on board," a police official in Crete told AFP.

Local military officials say the Boeing 757 jet was escorted to Chania airport by two Greek air force F-16 fighters scrambled after the pilot reported the threat, and landed without incident late Thursday. The airport had been placed on a state of alert.

