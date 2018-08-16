Polish President Vetoes Law Amending Country's Election Rules to EU Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Polish President Andrzej Duda vetoed the bill on amending the country’s election rules to the European Parliament (EP), stating that it will benefit only the two largest Polish parties - Law and Justice (PiS) and Civic Platform, the presidential chancellery said Wednesday.

"The president vetoed amendments to the electoral code that introduced changes into the [election] regulations to the European Parliament," the chancellery wrote on Twitter.

Duda said that he did not sign the bill proposed by PiS and returned it into the parliament for reconsideration.

He said that the proposed provisions aimed at increasing the threshold to receive seats in the European Parliament from 5 percent to a double-digit figure, which would leave a huge proportion of citizens without representation in the EP and would benefit only the two biggest parties.

