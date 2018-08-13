USS Carney Guided-Missile Destroyer Enters Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States’ guided-missile destroyer USS Carney has entered the Black Sea for maritime security operations, the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet said in a statement.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) entered the Black Sea, Aug. 12, in order to conduct maritime security operations and enhance capability and interoperability with allies and partners in the region. The ship's operations in the Black Sea are meant to enhance maritime security and stability, and combined readiness and naval capability with Black Sea allies and partners," the statement, issued late on Sunday, read.

Cmdr. Tyson Young, the commanding officer of Carney, said in the statement that the ship's arrival in the Black Sea showed the United States' commitment to maintaining security in the region.

The destroyer entered the Black Sea for the previous time in January when it participated in joint drills with the Ukrainian Navy.

In May, a flotilla of warships from Standing NATO Maritime Group Two sailed into the Black Sea in what the NATO naval command described as part of an ongoing effort to enhance regional stability. The group included Spanish Navy frigate SPS Victoria, Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gemlik, German Navy frigate FGS Bayern, as well as several smaller ships — all led by British guided missile destroyer HMS Duncan.