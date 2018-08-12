Shooting in Manchester Leaves 10 People Hospitalized With Injuries - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten people were hospitalized in Manchester with injuries after gunshots were fired in Moss Side on Sunday, the Greater Manchester police said in a statement.

"Officers are investigating after shots were fired in Moss Side earlier this morning (Sunday 12 August 2018)… At this stage, ten people are currently in hospital suffering from minor to major injuries," the statement read.

According to police, none of the injuries seem to be life-threatening.

The police received reports of gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. local time (1:30 GMT).

"The Caribbean Carnival had been taking place earlier that day but had finished several hours prior to this incident occurring, which is why there were still a lot of people in the area," Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley was quoted as saying.

The police will add extra patrols in the area.