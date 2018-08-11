Shooting in Colorado Kills One Woman, Leaves Multiple Others Injured – Police

Police officers responded to reports of "a large disturbance" involving weapons at the Extra Point Sports Bar at around 01:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, Thornton Police Department spokesman Jesus Mendez reported.

A large brawl inside a Thornton sports bar led to the death of one woman and injured a lot of others, Denver Channel reported, citing the local police.

According to Thornton Police Department spokesman Jesus Mendez, the local police arrived at the scene at around 01:30 a.m. local time on Saturday. As the police representative specified, investigators discovered that a stabbing victim from the same bar had applied to a hospital for medical help.

An investigation has been opened into the accident, with one person currently being questioned by detectives.

"This is an ongoing investigation and a sequence of events is still being put together," Mendez said.

The bar where the brawl took place posted on its official Facebook page that one of its staff members had been killed. However, this information has not been confirmed by the police.