Public Support for German Eurosceptic AfD Party Increases to Record 16% - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Public support for the Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has increased by 1 percent up to a record 16 percent, a fresh poll revealed on Friday.

The conservative bloc made of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) is still the most popular political force with 31 percent of respondents supporting it, the ZDF-Politbarometer poll said.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) comes second with 18 percent of Germans ready to vote for it. The Greens party is supported by 15 percent of Germans, The Left (Die Linke) party by 9 percent, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) by 8 percent.

The poll was conducted on August 7-9 with 1,294 people participated in the survey.