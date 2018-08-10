Register
10 August 2018
    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.

    Half of Brits Want Second Brexit Referendum if Talks Fail – Poll

    As the Brexit deadline fast approaches, it is looking increasingly likely that Britain may crash out of the EU without a deal in place, resulting in profound consequences on the UK economy.

    Half of Brits would support a second Brexit referendum to decide the UK’s future membership of the EU if negotiations fail and the prospect of a no-deal Brexit is further increased, a poll has found.

    The poll, carried out by YouGov, revealed that many Brits want to be given the final say on Brexit, with just 25 percent wanting parliament to decide on their behalf.

    Moreover, the poll, which questioned a weighted sample of over 10,000 UK citizens, found trust in the government’s ability to negotiate a favorable Brexit deal to be low.

    Commenting on the findings, YouGov’s former President Peter Kellner said many people who voted to leave the EU in 2016 support a fresh referendum, suggesting a potential change of heart.

    “If the Brexit negotiations with Brussels break down, a two to one majority of voters want the public, not parliament, to decide what happens. Even people who voted Leave tend to prefer a new referendum, by 39-34 percent. This is politically significant,” Kellner said.

    Last month, The Independent launched its Final Say campaign in a bid to pressure the government into holding a second Brexit referendum to give the electorate an opportunity to bail out of leaving the EU.

    The campaign was launched with the backing of cross-party politicians and the newspaper’s petition has received in excess of half-a-million signatures in support of the motion.

    Support for a second referendum is largely driven by fear of a hard Brexit, which would significantly damage Britain’s economy and is likely to result in high levels of price inflation and even shortages of some products.

     

