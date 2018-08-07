Register
20:15 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Foreign Secretary William Hague speaks at a joint news conference with Kurdish President Massoud Barzani in Irbil, a city in the Kurdish controlled north, 217 miles (350 kilometers) north of Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, June 27, 2014.

    Former UK Foreign Secretary Warns Macron Not to Hinder Brexit Negotiations

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In recent days, countless British politicians have urged Brussels to work with the UK to prevent a hard Brexit, with pressure to secure a deal mounting as Britain is set to formally withdraw from the trading bloc in just eight months.

     

    Former UK Foreign Secretary William Hague has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to not stand in the way of a Brexit deal, insisting that a hard Brexit is not in France’s economic interests.

    READ MORE: UK Police Warn of Losses, Seek Assurances Whatever Brexit Deal is Negotiated

    In an opinion piece published in The Daily Telegraph on Monday, Lord Hague wrote, "In the world of a rising China and a less reliable America, Britain and France will need each other more,” highlighting the growing importance of European nations maintaining good relations in the current global political landscape.

    He went on to say that although Brexit is a “big complication” the EU needs to overcome any animosity towards the UK in the interest of its own survival.

    "Brexit is a big complication, but if the EU is incapable of forging a special relationship with its closest, largest democratic neighbor, even when it is offered one, its chances of surviving the 21st century will be diminished."

    Economists have warned that the UK would be detrimentally affected by a no-deal Brexit, with high levels of inflation and disruption to supply chains likely.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks in the chamber on the second day of the 'Scotland's Choice' debate on a motion to seek the authority to hold an indpendence referendum, at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh
    © AFP 2018 / RUSSELL CHEYNE / POOL
    Sturgeon Warns of 'Real Danger' of 'Damaging' No Deal Brexit Ahead of Summit With May
    Meanwhile, although EU member states will also suffer from the trade barriers that would come into effect as a result of a hard Brexit, they also stand to gain, with banks and other financial institutions set to relocate branches and staff from London to other financial hubs in Europe.

    Lord Hague noted that France’s financial sector is likely to benefit from a hard Brexit, at the expense of Britain’s, but insisted the French economy would be adversely affected in other ways.

    Furthermore, Hague warned that hundreds of thousands of French citizens living in the UK could face disruption as a result of a no-deal Brexit and the associated hard border that would subsequently be enforced.

    READ MORE: European Commission Insists EU Won't Be to Blame for No-Deal Brexit

     

    Related:

    UK Police Warn of Losses, Seek Assurances Whatever Brexit Deal is Negotiated
    Sturgeon Warns of 'Real Danger' of No Deal Brexit Ahead of Summit With May
    SSP Co-Spokesperson: There’s no Chance Whatsoever of No-Deal Brexit
    European Commission Insists EU Won't Be to Blame for No-Deal Brexit
    Tags:
    tariffs, border, trade, Brexit, UK Government, European Union, Emmanuel Macron, William Hague, United Kingdom, Brussels, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse