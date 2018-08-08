Register
16:19 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson

    UK Def Sec Accuses Russia of 'Malign Behavior,' Hints at Skripal Poisoning Link

    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4012

    Gavin Williamson has been accusing Russian of many things, including the poisoning incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury despite any tangible proof of Moscow involvement in either one.

    Russia poses a threat to continental Europe, Britain and many other countries around the world, UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson warned when addressing an Atlantic Council seminar in Washington on Tuesday.

    "In 2015, when we evaluated the situation in the world, we declared that Russia was a threat. I think the experience that the world has acquired since 2015 shows that it poses a threat not only to Great Britain, or to continental Europe but to the many other countries of the world,” Williamson said.

    He described Russia as being “increasingly aggressive” and using its full military arsenal to pursue its interests.

    In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 Picture Britain's Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson holds a news conference in British embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.
    © AP Photo / Karim Kadim
    Moscow Slams UK Defense Chief's 'Russia Should Shut Up and Go Away' Remark
    "We see a growing competition between states. A terror-sponsoring Iran, a nuclear- armed North Korea, not forgetting to mention a rising China, an increasingly aggressive Russia using every weapon at its disposal to advance its interests. A Russia whose use of covert operations and cyber warfare, political subversion and increased military posturing is part of a wider pattern of malign behavior,” Williamson noted.

    He also hinted about Moscow’s alleged use of military-grade chemicals on British soil.

    “[We’ve seen] the first use of chemical weapons in Europe since the Second World War. It demonstrates the fact that  dangers are diversifying with states adopting the tactics of terrorists and terrorists increasingly armed with more sophisticated weapons, including cyber capabilities, all blowing the line between peace and conflict. It’s clear: we are in a new age of intertwined dangers,” he continued.

    On June 30, two Britons, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, were rushed to a hospital in Amesbury, in critical condition after being exposed to what the UK authorities called "Novichok", the same nerve agent that allegedly struck down former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in neighboring Salisbury in early March.

    READ MORE: UK Intelligence Furious After Williamson's Remark About Russian Threat — Reports

    A number of high-ranking UK officials, including Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson and Security Minister Ben Wallace, have claimed that the poison came from Russia, though no evidence supporting the claims has ever been presented.

    Russia has strongly denied any involvement in either incident, dismissing all allegations as groundless. It has also offered Britain assistance in the investigation which was later turned down by London.

    Related:

    Top 5 Facts to Know About UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson
    'Russia Should Go Away and Shut Up' - UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson
    Tags:
    "Russian threat", speech, US defense minister, Atlantic Council, Charlie Rowley, Dawn Sturgess, Sergei Skripal, Gavin Williamson, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok