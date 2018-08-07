Lithuania Under Fire for Plans to Launch Erotic Tourism Ad Ahead of Papal Visit

Lithuania's latest campaign to boost tourism by describing its capital city as Europe's G-Spot has been criticised by the Catholic Church ahead of Pope Francis' visit.

An advertising campaign featuring a woman lying on printed map of Europe suggesting she's had an orgasm has come under fire for using sex to promote the city before the Pope visits next month.

The text above the woman's reads: "Vilnius, the G-spot of Europe. Nobody knows where it is, but when you find it, it's amazing."

Advertising campaign introducing #Lithuania n capital #Vilnius as "the G-Spot of Europe", is the best for the international market, Vilnius' Municipality says. https://t.co/MfgARxPNCu pic.twitter.com/faaTqNmBNQ — Lithuania Tribune (@lithuaniatribun) August 4, 2018

Lithuanian priests are concerned the advert uses "women's sexuality for advertising" and gave the "wrong ideas" about Vilnius. Defending the advert, Inga Romanovskiene who manages the Go Vilnius tourism agency says the campaign is "an extremely engaging idea to drive interest in the city."

"Vilnius faces a very high level of competition from other European cities," says Inga Romanovskiene who also called the Pope's visit "a very important event."

Vilnius has a population of 540,000 people, the new advert is aimed at people aged between 18 and 35. Jurgis Ramanauskas, one of the people behind the idea told journalists where the idea came from.

"The idea was born from conversations with foreigners. When you formulated an idea that there's a place which nobody knows but when they find it, everyone is very happy, the G-spot naturally popped up."

According to travel guide Lonely Planet, Vilnius is a "hidden gem".

