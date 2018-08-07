Register
17:14 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vagina beer Order of Yoni

    Polish Brewery That Created Vagina Beer: We Plan Variety of BDSM-Series Drinks

    © Photo: The Order of Yoni
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    101

    Just over a week ago, the world’s first vagina beer was introduced to the wider public, quickly gaining popularity due to a steaming hot advertising campaign by the Polish brewery “The Order of Yoni.”

    Wojciech Mann, owner of "The Order of Yoni," has given an exclusive interview to Sputnik Poland.

    Sputnik: How did you come up with the idea to produce such a beverage?

    Wojciech Mann: The idea emerged six-seven years ago when I was sitting with a glass of Belgian beer in my hand. I wondered why it had such a sour-ish taste, and after a few clicks on Wikipedia, I learned that lactic acid bacteria is responsible for this. And after a few more clicks I found out that these same bacteria exist in women’s vaginas. Eureka! I immediately felt a subtle connection between the beer and a woman. So this is how the very idea emerged.

    Sputnik:  Why did you choose these models in particular for such an honorable role?

    Mann: Paulina and Monika are two beautiful, self-confident women. They are funny, open, they like to dance and strike spectacular poses for photos. Besides, they are very attractive and seductive. They complement each other: one of them is cute and sensitive, while the other is bold and obstinate. They enthusiastically responded to our proposal, seeing it as something innovative and original.

    Vagina beer Order of Yoni
    © Photo: The Order of Yoni
    Vagina beer Order of Yoni

    The girls bravely make decisions and generally want to be pioneers in everything. They like our beer, they "understand" it. Our beer is an ode to admiration and respect for femininity, so they are proud to take part in it.

    A thousand years ago they would have been worshiped in temples, a couple of hundred years ago they would have posed for the finest European artists, and today they are responsible for the uniqueness of our beer.

    Sputnik: Did you have any second thoughts before the launch of the project?

    Mann: Of course, I did. Partly because not everyone likes sour beer, that’s why we spent nearly two years looking for the right recipe. And we found it, after all. Lactic acid bacteria in combination with wine yeast scored the bull’s-eye: we ended up with a taste that almost everyone will like.

    READ MORE: WATCH Alligator-Toting Florida Man Chase Customers at Store on Beer Run

    We also feared people's reactions, but it turned out to be much more positive than we expected. The hundreds of e-mails with questions about the beer that we receive and a large number of distributors who are already all set to order it from us speak volumes.

    Sputnik: What does the process of its preparation look like and where does it go?

    Mann: The process is, in fact, quite simple. First a gynecologist, a doctor of medicine, whose name we aren’t disclosing, took a smear from the women. The material was sent to a friendly laboratory where the bacteria we needed was isolated from others, purified, identified, and then reproduced. That is how we got a unique bacterial culture that could be easily and safely used in our production. We add bacteria to the wort before fermentation, so that it begins to ferment lightly. Kefir is prepared by the same principle.

    Vagina beer Order of Yoni
    © Photo: The Order of Yoni
    Vagina beer Order of Yoni

    Sputnik: Do you receive much feedback from consumers? Do you have a feeling that you have found a gold mine?

    Mann: A lot of people are writing to us, mainly from Latin America, the United States and countries of Southern Europe, sometimes from Scandinavia and Russia. Yes, we think that we will make good money on this, but we still have much work to do, including negotiations with importers and distributors. In a year we will definitely be everywhere, offering consumers a unique product.

    Sputnik: Do you plan to extend the product line? Or maybe you’re planning to produce, for example, the male version?

    Mann: We are: for instance, a variety of BDSM-series beer and a few more exotic ones with models from around the world. We cannot reveal more at this stage. We will have a large portfolio in the future, although you will not find the male version in it.

    Sputnik: And yet, what makes your product better than regular beer?

    Mann: We use lactic acid bacteria, taken from the vagina of a spectacular model. Of course, we are often told that our lactic acid bacteria are identical to those found in yogurt, pickled cucumbers and other food. It's true. Just like the glacial meltwater in bottles is the same H2O that runs from your tap in the kitchen.

    READ MORE: Taste of a Woman: Polish Brewery Makes World's First Vagina Beer

    However, the feelings from drinking glacial water are completely different, you know. And the gold that was just found in the mine is exactly the same as in the old pirate treasure-trove. But there is a very different story behind them, and the one who found the pirate treasure, doesn’t feel the same as the owner of "fresh" gold.

    Vagina beer Order of Yoni
    © Photo: The Order of Yoni
    Vagina beer Order of Yoni

    Or, for example, a meteorite contains the same nickel as a simple coin. But when you hold a fragment of a meteorite in your hand, what's going on inside of you is not the same as when you hold small change in your hand. The Mona Lisa was copied hundreds of times, but it’s only the original, painted by Da Vinci that makes an impression.

    Just like our bacteria. They seem to be the same, they produce the same lactic acid, but there is something else behind them, or rather someone else — two beautiful girls.

    When you drink our beer, you know that there is a part of a woman somewhere in it who at this moment may be taking a shower, changing clothes, dancing…

    Sputnik: Where can one buy it?

    Mann: We started from Poland: you can try draught beer in the Biała Małpa pub in the city of Katowice; we also cooperate with several wholesale shops in the south of the country.

    READ MORE: Owner of Harmony Sexbot: If Sex With Woman is a Ten, With Doll It's an Eight

    In the future, deliveries are expected to some European countries, for example to Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic; we are negotiating with distributors from the US, Brazil and Mexico. My Russian friend is also looking for customers in Russia, so I hope that we will also appear there soon.

    Related:

    Taste of a Woman: Polish Brewery Makes World's First Vagina Beer
    Tags:
    brewery, Vagina, acid, girl, woman, beer, bacteria, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse