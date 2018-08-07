Calls for Solidarity After London Bookshop Attacked by Violent Mob

A socialist bookshop in London is calling for a day of solidarity on Saturday 11 August following an attack on the store by a group of thugs.

Bookmarks in Bloomsbury is calling for supporters to attend the event after 12 men invaded the shop in day light hours in central London, "destroying displays, wrecking books and chanting Alt-right slogans," the bookshop said in statement.

"They attempted to intimidate staff and customers and to destroy books and materials."

"Fortunately, no one was hurt."

We are encouraging our members to go to @Bookmarks_books this Saturday at 2pm in a show of solidarity against fascism and racism. Details can be found in the link: https://t.co/x8RbNUAK8v — PCS Union (@pcs_union) August 7, 2018

Sending hugs and solidarity to our neighbour @Bookmarks_books. If you're planning a visit to us please make sure to pop across the road to show your support 💛 #BloomsburySt https://t.co/FVVz6iPmZc — OxfamBloomsburyBooks (@oxfambloomsbury) August 6, 2018

One staff member told anti-racism group Stand Up To Racism that the attackers "chanted about Muslims and Paedophilia, and called us traitors."

Police were called to Bookmarks which has been publishing books for 40 years on Saturday 4 August following reports of a protest.

About 6:45 this evening Bookmarks Bookshop was attacked by about a dozen masked wearing fascists. They threatened staff and attempted to destroy books and other materials. Fortunately no staff were hurt. This is the true face of fascism. No Paseran! — Bookmarks Bookshop (@Bookmarks_books) August 4, 2018

"This horrific attack on a radical bookshop should send shivers down the spine of anyone who knows their history. The Nazis targeted books because they knew how important radical ideas are for challenging racism and fascism," Dave Gilchrist manager of Bookmarks said in a statement.

"The same is true today, and that is why we have to show that we won't be intimidated, Dave Gilchrist said.

Wonder when any mainstream media outlet will get round to reporting the fact that a bookshop was attacked by fascists in the heart of Bloomsbury yesterday evening? #Bookmarks — Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) August 5, 2018

Employee Noel Halifax told JOE "They knocked over the displays and tore up magazines and newspapers. We asked them to leave and had to ring the bell [to get them to] they were wearing caps and banners saying 'Make Britain Great Again'."

David Lammy MP for Tottenham, London, tweeted: "The normalisation of far right politics is already leading to chaos and vandalism on our streets. Fascist thugs attacking book shops in the logical conclusion to a political movement which rejects fears and experts. We need to be vigilant."

The fascist mob who stormed socialist bookshop in broad daylight on Saturday, ripped up books and attacked staff-this is what Nazis did in 1930’s Germany. It’s not enough to be appalled, it’s time to organise against the alt right racist thugs. #BookMarks @GMB_union @GMB_Equality — Tim Roache GMB (@Tim_Roache) August 6, 2018

Songwriters and authors expressed their shock and solidarity on Twitter.

Bookmarks socialist bookshop has been attacked by mask wearing fascists. Send them your solidarity. https://t.co/YGAp4LfoDn — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) August 4, 2018

It's since emerged the UK's Independence Party has suspended three party members following the attack on the bookshop.

Tony Mcintyre suspended Elizabeth Jones, Luke Nash-Jones and Martin Costello pending an investigation.

'Make Britain Great Again', led by #Ukip's Luke Nash Jones, invade and trash a London Bookshop. How very Berlin 1933.



They've since deleted this video off their channel — not fast enough.https://t.co/17eO89exIp — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) August 5, 2018

"It is understood that the three members were involved in an incident at the Bookmarks bookshop in London on Saturday," UKIP said in a statement.

