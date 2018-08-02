Register
    Tommy Robinson, left, the former leader of the far-right EDL English Defence League group walks past police officers as he leaves after an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013.

    Global Support for UK Activist Tommy Robinson Boosted By His Arrest - Research

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    The former leader of the English Defense League (EDL) was arrested earlier this year on a contempt of court charge for filming inside Canterbury Crown Court during the trial of four suspected rapists.

    Support for right-wing British activist Tommy Robinson surged during his arrest, with sympathetic campaigners promoting his work as they called for his release, The Independent reported on Wednesday, citing a new research. 

    In addition to expanding his supporter base, the controversial activist has also come away from his arrest with more resources, as supporters donated around £20,000 via various crowdfunding platforms to pay for his legal fees and support his family. 

    READ MORE: 'They Tried to Mentally Destroy Me': Tommy Robinson Speaks Up After Release

    Most of his supporters are in the UK, but Robinson also has a global fanbase, with the US and Australia accounting for a large chunk of the donations sent to him in recent months. Furthermore, 20 percent of the signatures of an international petition calling for Tommy Robinson’s release came from the aforementioned countries.

    Members of the Australian Liberty Alliance (ALA) and supporters protest outside the British consulate in support of jailed British right-wing activist and former leader to the English Defence League (EDL) Tommy Robinson, aka Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, in Melbourne on June 9, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / William WEST
    'Assault on Free Speech': GOP Lawmaker Speaks at Free Tommy Robinson Rally
    Although he’s a free man, after judges at the Court of Appeal found his earlier sentencing to be based on a “fundamentally flawed process,” his legal battle isn’t over, and an upcoming trial could see him once again imprisoned.

    As part of his work to expose the disproportionate representation of British Pakistanis in child grooming rings, Robinson regularly records and streams defendants outside UK courts.

    Last month, Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced he would be launching an investigation into the ethnic composition of child grooming gangs in the UK, to explore why certain most perpetrators are of certain backgrounds.

    READ MORE: UK Home Secretary Launches Probe Into Ethnic Origin of Child Grooming Gangs

