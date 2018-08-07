UK Police Warn of Losses, Seek Assurances Whatever Brexit Deal is Negotiated

Brexit negotiations come at a time "when the in-country threat from foreign national offenders targeting the UK from abroad is increasing," said British police authorities, calling in an official letter for international cooperation in the face of crime.

In a letter addressed to the UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) have listed a number of requests, they want to see implemented "whatever deal is negotiated."

Following an article published in the national media about policing and Brexit, @AssocPCCs are releasing the letter our cross-party working group sent to the Home Secretary for the purposes of clarity: https://t.co/w0lj9QOD5S — Association of PCCs (@AssocPCCs) August 6, 2018​

The APCC have warned that if London is unable to negotiate the retention of 32 Law Enforcement and National Security Measures (LENS) — used on a daily basis in an operational policing context — police and law enforcement agencies will face a significant loss of operational capacity.

The agency appealed to Mr. Javid to:

Seek assurances that, whatever deal is negotiated, the need for UK policing to retain the LENS tools are prioritised;

Confirm that the Home Office has developed effective contingency plans for a 'no deal' scenario;

Work closely with the APCC, NPCC, and NCA in building a detailed understanding of and response to the risks potentially posed;

Consider the financial provisions and additional resources required to support contingency planning work in the event of no comprehensive security treaty being achieved.

"We must do what is most practical and efficient on security and justice, for our citizens, including the 3.5 million EU citizens living in the UK, and the approximately 800,000 UK nationals living in the EU," the APCC wrote.

The March 29, 2019 deadline for Britain's exit from the European Union is fast approaching. By the October 2018, the United Kingdom is expected to lock a deal with their European counterparts, which would give MPs in Westminster and MEPs in Brussels a chance to scrutinize it.

The APCC expressed concern that if no deal is reached between the two parties, it could cause delays and challenges for UK policing and justice agencies.

"Given that the implementation period decision is not likely to be known until October 2018, the resultant five month window is likely to be very challenging," the APCC added.