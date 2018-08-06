Macedonian Activists Launch Campaign to Boycott Name-Change Referendum – Reports

Head of the United Macedonia party Yanko Bachev, who is one of the organizers of the boycott, said that the campaign was aimed at preventing Macedonians from disappearing "from the global map of nations," the Makfax reported.
An agreement on the new name for Macedonia was signed by Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotsias on June 17. The deal ended a years-long dispute between the two countries over the use of "Macedonia," which is also the name of a region in Greece.
The country’s new constitutional name will open the way for Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO.
