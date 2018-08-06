Macedonian Activists Launch Campaign to Boycott Name-Change Referendum – Reports

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – Some 30 political parties and movements of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) launched a campaign aimed at boycotting the referendum on the new country’s name, the Makfax news agency reported on Monday.

Head of the United Macedonia party Yanko Bachev, who is one of the organizers of the boycott, said that the campaign was aimed at preventing Macedonians from disappearing "from the global map of nations," the Makfax reported.

An agreement on the new name for Macedonia was signed by Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotsias on June 17. The deal ended a years-long dispute between the two countries over the use of "Macedonia," which is also the name of a region in Greece.

In late July, the FYROM parliament endorsed the decision to hold a referendum on the country’s new constitutional name — the Republic of Northern Macedonia — on September 30. The decision was supported by 68 out of 120 lawmakers with the opposition members of parliament having abstained from the vote.

The country’s new constitutional name will open the way for Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO.