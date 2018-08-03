Two Stabbed Amid Violent Clashes Ahead of Glasgow Football Game (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Witnesses have caught on camera a massive brawl that erupted near Rangers' Ibrox stadium prior to a Europa League game. According to police reports, two men have been injured but are now in stable condition.

Two men, aged 24 and 40, have been stabbed following a mass brawl outside Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, in the run up to Rangers' Europa League clash with Croatian football club Osijek on Thursday evening, BBC reports.

They are now in a stable condition, and are reportedly receiving medical treatment at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Footage on social media appeared to show fights between fans of the two clubs ahead of the second qualifying round, second-leg tie which finished 1-1 on the night, with Rangers going through 2-1 on aggregate.

Videos have surfaced on social media, showing clashes between fans of the two clubs ahead of the game; a fan is seen being kicked while lying in the road, while another man is filmed throwing a flare on the ground.

"Ibrox was a riot tonight. Mayhem," a witness tweeted, filming crowds of people running across the streets, stopping traffic on the roads.

Police officers, including mounted police, are seen lining the streets outside the stadium.

"Flares being thrown, people getting kicked in the head — a nightmare!" another witness posted.

Croatian fans appear to have been assaulted outside Ibrox by Rangers Ultras in a mass brawl.



"This type of violent behavior will not be tolerated and it is absolutely vital anyone with information that could assist with our investigation comes forward," Detective Inspector Steven Wallace said, condemning the street violence, as quoted by BBC.