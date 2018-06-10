Fury Fight Night Farce: From Tender Kiss to Violent Fan Brawl (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Boxing fans must have been anticipating a spectacular fight night on Friday, and weren't disappointed, but there was a great deal more action outside the ring than in it.

Over a dozen men engaged in a brutal brawl in the middle of Tyson Fury’s fight against Albanian boxer Sefer Seferi, even prompting both fighters to pause to watch the mayhem at Manchester Arena, which hosted yesterday’s fight night.

Boxing fans immediately took to social media to post videos of watchers leaping from their seats to trade blows. Arena security entered after some time to stop the crowd’s unrest, and to allow 29-year-old Fury to make his expected victorious march to the final bell.

In a bout viewed by fans as ridiculous, Tyson versus Seferi proved to be a total mismatch, since the heavyweight faced off against a mere cruiserweight opponent, making the public frantically boo as the referee waved following Seferi’s pullout.

just cany take the fury fight serious way his antics 😂 tht kiss — Emma (@__Emsie) 9 июня 2018 г.

The start was, however, no less comic, as Fury gave his opponent a tender smooch before the opening bell to Gypsy King’s first fight after a lengthy spell of inactivity.

That first round was a fucking joke! Are they gay partners? Fury landing a kiss at the start when referee giving instructions. Wtf is this? Fight you bums, this isn't a pantomime #FurySeferi — Faheem (@Feemy82) 9 июня 2018 г.

🤷‍♂️



— 'Because I got high' included in walk on music



— Kisses Seferi before fight



— More punches thrown in the crowd



WATCH: Tyson Fury wins with ease in his first fight in 32-months #FurySeferi https://t.co/WMhPf0xM0s — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) 9 июня 2018 г.

The eagerly-awaited comeback happened nearly three years after the British boxer secured a triumph over Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

The farce naturally didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter, with most speculating on what kind of "credit" it gives Tyson Fury:

Best fight of the night last night at the Fury card 🥊😂



pic.twitter.com/K4fjXMDuDy — Steve Trendall (@stevetrendall) 10 июня 2018 г.

Anthony Joshua watching back Tyson Fury's fight. pic.twitter.com/hlTo49djLa — bet365 (@bet365) 10 июня 2018 г.

Some rushed to ponder on fans’ unmet expectations:

Sums up the fight perfectly, ripped off all they paying customers 😡 @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/m0bBCPS5j4 — Football Away Days (@sportingawayday) 10 июня 2018 г.

Most devoted fans jumped at the chance to contemplate upon Fury’s previous wins and enormous potential for the future, given that he will loses some weight and get in better shape for the upcoming bouts:

People will say that fight was a farce, which it was.



But you can’t use that to detract from what Fury has done & is trying to do.



Over 1,000 days out of the ring, he had to start somewhere. He’ll be back near the top soon enough. #FurySeferi — Team FA (@TeamFA) 9 июня 2018 г.

so many casuals saying “hahahah Joshua would beat Fury”, well yes probably if they fought tomorrow, Fury is getting back on the horse after a long absence, still has weight to shed and rust to shake, you can’t judge on tonight, judge in 2 or 3 fights time. — Cobi Budge🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cobibudge1) 9 июня 2018 г.

The punch-out in the fan zone attracted much of attention, as well:

Here’s the fight that even Tyson Fury found more interesting than the one in the ring #FurySeferi pic.twitter.com/XvYXnEah8k — Amy (@AmyMMA) 9 июня 2018 г.

The fight in the crowd was more entertaining than the fury fight #FurySeferi pic.twitter.com/BtpBe9v9mY — Ben Tuohy (@bentuohy94) 9 июня 2018 г.

Some showed a more lighthearted attitude, choosing to laugh it all off:

Fans will now be expecting Team Fury to take on some tougher challenges in next fights, with the The Gypsy King due to be back out on the Carl Frampton undercard on August 18 in Belfast.