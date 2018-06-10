Register
14:49 GMT +310 June 2018
    In this Nov. 29, 2015 file photo, Britain's new world champion Tyson Fury, celebrates with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts after winning the world heavyweight title fight against Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko in Duesseldorf, western Germany.

    Fury Fight Night Farce: From Tender Kiss to Violent Fan Brawl (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Boxing fans must have been anticipating a spectacular fight night on Friday, and weren't disappointed, but there was a great deal more action outside the ring than in it.

    Over a dozen men engaged in a brutal brawl in the middle of Tyson Fury’s fight against Albanian boxer Sefer Seferi, even prompting both fighters to pause to watch the mayhem at Manchester Arena, which hosted yesterday’s fight night.

    Boxing fans immediately took to social media to post videos of watchers leaping from their seats to trade blows. Arena security entered after some time to stop the crowd’s unrest, and to allow 29-year-old Fury to make his expected victorious march to the final bell.

    READ MORE: Foul-Mouthed Ex-Champ Tyson Fury Who Ate Uncastrated Wild Boar Cleared to Fight

    In a bout viewed by fans as ridiculous, Tyson versus Seferi proved to be a total mismatch, since the heavyweight faced off against a mere cruiserweight opponent, making the public frantically boo as the referee waved following Seferi’s pullout.

    The start was, however, no less comic, as Fury gave his opponent a tender smooch before the opening bell to Gypsy King’s first  fight  after a lengthy spell of inactivity.

    The eagerly-awaited comeback happened nearly three years after the British boxer secured a triumph over Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

    The farce naturally didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter, with most speculating on what kind of "credit" it gives Tyson Fury:

    Some rushed to ponder on fans’ unmet expectations: 

    Most devoted fans jumped at the chance to contemplate upon Fury’s previous wins and enormous potential for the future, given that he will loses some weight and get in better shape for the upcoming bouts:

    The punch-out in the fan zone attracted much of attention, as well:

    Some showed a more lighthearted attitude, choosing to laugh it all off:

    Fans will now be expecting Team Fury to take on some tougher challenges in next fights, with the The Gypsy King due to be back out on the Carl Frampton undercard on August 18 in Belfast.

