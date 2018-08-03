Russian, Suspected of Financing Daesh, Arrested in Amsterdam Airport

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Berlin prosecutors said Friday a Russian national, suspected of financing the Daesh* terrorist group, was arrested in Amsterdam airport.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office confirmed to Sputnik that the detainee is a Russian citizen.

A 29-year-old alleged supporter of Daesh was arrested on Thursday in Amsterdam. The Russian citizen is suspected of transferring money to alleged accomplices in Syria, the spokesman for the Berlin Attorney General, Martin Steltner, said.

According to Steltner, he was mainly active in Berlin and Brandenburg. When the suspect learned about the investigation launched into his case, he fled to Latin America.

However, investigators managed to find out his whereabouts and the suspect was detained when entering Europe from Latin America at the Amsterdam airport.

*Daesh (also called IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) — a terrorist group, banned in Russia