Turkish Forces Arrest 38 Foreigners Suspected of Links to Daesh – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkish security forces arrested 38 foreign citizens in the country’s most populous city of Istanbul because of their suspected links to the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, Anadolu reported on Friday, citing a police source.

The security forces carried out simultaneous raids at 12 addresses located in six districts, the Anadolu news agency reported, adding that the suspects were preparing terror attacks.

The officers also managed to seize many documents and electronic devices during the raids.

Ankara is currently engaged in an anti-Daesh operation in northern Syria as well as hunting for jihadists on its own soil. Daesh has been responsible for several bloody attacks across Turkey.

