Greek Police Arrest Arson Suspect in Five Attica Fires - Fire Department

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Police arrested a man who is suspected of deliberately starting five fires in the Greek region of Attica, the fire department stated on Wednesday.

"Greek police, jointly with the members of the fire safety directorate and the investigative branch of Nea Makri's fire department, arrested a Greek national, 35, as the arson suspect accused of five fires which took place in the area on July 26-31, 2018," the fire department said.

The arson suspect will face a court later on Wednesday.

The fires for which the man was arrested came just several days after Greek's deadliest wildfire in decades. The July 23 tragedy killed about 90 people, injuring some 190 more. According to the media reports, inhabitants of several towns in the region were trapped by the roaring flames, unable to leave their houses.