WATCH Devastation Caused by Greek Wildfires From Bird's Eye View

Vast wildfires in Greece have started in the beginning of July. In recent days the temperature in Greece rose to 38-40 degrees. On Monday, around Athens, there were still several large fires in the vicinity of the city of Kineth, 50 km west of Athens, in the eastern part of Attica and in the vicinity of Kalamos.

The most affected village is Mati in Eastern Attica, where most of the bodies of the dead were found. According to the latest information, 85 people were killed and 187 were injured. A forest fire, which arose on Pendeli mountain and was whipped up by storm winds, descended in less than an hour along the mountainside to the sea, destroying everything in its path.

Now most of the fires are extinguished, the last fires are localized. On Wednesday and Thursday, heavy rains arrived to replace the hot weather.