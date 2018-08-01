UK Prepares for Post-Brexit Social Unrest Amid Talks Deadlock - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK local authorities are concerned over the delivery of public services after Brexit amid the uncertainty of UK-EU and are preparing for social unrest after the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, the SkyNews broadcaster reported, citing the Brexit impact studies, conducted by local councils.

In their studies local authorities are trying to measure Brexit's impact on social care, border control and access to food products and medicines under the conditions of uncertain Brexit talks both with Brussels and within the government, the SkyNews broadcaster reported.

The news outlet, in particular, released a report of the Pembrokeshire County Council, in which the local authorities assessed the Brexit impact on 19 criteria. According to the report, Brexit will have a negative effect on all indicators, except for one.

Many councils have also said in their studies that local authorities just did not know what to plan for since they were waiting for the government to agree on the post-Brexit arrangements with the European Union first.

As the deadline for the Brexit agreement is drawing closer, the parties are still at a deadlock on the major withdrawal issue — post-Brexit customs arrangements. According to the so-called Chequers plan, adopted by the UK cabinet in July, the two parties could create a free trade area for goods and maintain a "common rulebook" for all goods.

Brussels, however, rejected the proposal, claiming that no non-member was entitled to enjoy the application of EU duties and tariffs.