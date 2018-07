UK Police Believe 2 Groups From Russia Organized Poisoning of Skripals - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK police believe that two groups from Russia were engaged in organizing and carrying out the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March, the Mirror newspaper reported Sunday.

British counterterror police are currently working on a version that one group came to the United Kingdom weeks before poisoning for its preparation, and the second team arrived to carry out the attack with a nerve agent, the Mirror reported, citing investigators.

Yulia Skripal to Return to Russia When Her Father Gets Better, Cousin Viktoria Says

On March 4, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury . The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, albeit without presenting any proof.

Great Britain, the US and many European countries addressed the incident, expelling Russian diplomats, despite the fact that Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless, offering to conduct a joint investigation.