Register
12:13 GMT +329 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Investigators in protective clothing remove a van from an address in Winterslow, Wiltshire, as part of their investigation into the nerve-agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in England, Monday, March 12, 2018

    No Proof of Russian Hand in Skripal Poisoning – German MP

    © AP Photo / Andrew Matthews/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    380

    The reverberations from the Skripal affair, with all its extraordinary twists and turns, show no sign of ending.

    Four months after the nerve gas poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, investigators are still groping in the dark without any definitive leads.

    Neither British nor German intelligence agencies have any proof of Russia’s alleged role in the nerve gas poisoning of the former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England,  German MP Heike Helzel has told Junge Welt.

    Salisbury have begun cleaning the spots related to Skripal poisoning
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    'Ill-Informed, Wild Speculation:' UK Security Minister on Report That Police Identified Russians Behind Skripal Poisoning
    According to Henzel, the German authorities’ failure to present hard proof obtained from London of Moscow’s involvement in the Skripal case only means that Russia was not involved.

    Neither has the German government responded to a request whether the country’s intelligence service has obtained samples of the A-234 nerve agent allegedly used in the March 4 attack on the Skripals.

    Two groups of people were reportedly involved in the attack on the Skripals, The Mirror wrote, citing investigators. According to the newspaper, the first group allegedly brought the nerve agent Novichok to Britain, while the second actually used it against the Skripals.

    The investigators don’t think that the bottle later found by a local resident not far from the site of the Salisbury incident could have been used as a container for the nerve agent. They believe that another such bottle might be found elsewhere in Britain and pose a serious risk.

    According to earlier reports, a witness in the ongoing investigation into the poisoning of two Britons in Amesbury had recognized one suspect; that of of a 6-foot-tall man about 30 years of age shown to him by investigators.

    Charlie Rowley, one of the two Britons who suffered from the effects of Novichok late last month, said that he had picked up a bottle of what he thought was perfume which allegedly contained the Novichok nerve agent in a park in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on June 30, and presented it to his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess, who later died in hospital.

    The 66-year-old former Russian intelligence officer Sergei and his daughter Yulia Skripal were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping mall in Salisbury on March 4. 

    READ MORE: All Clear Given After UK Police Respond to Medical Scare Near Skripal Poisoning

    British authorities almost immediately blamed the attack on Russia, who has consistently denied the charge, pointing to the complete absence of evidence linking it to the March 4 incident.

    In the wake of the Salisbury incident, the US, Canada and several European nations, including France, Germany, Italy and Poland, expelled over 100 Russian diplomats.

    Russia retaliated by sending home an equal number of Western diplomatic staff.

    Related:

    UK Security Minister Dismisses Report on Skripal Poisoners as 'Wild Speculation'
    Yulia Skripal to Return to Russia When Her Father Gets Better, Cousin Says
    Tags:
    no proof, German MP, alleged poioning, nerve agent, Dawn Sturgess, Charlie Rowley, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Heike Helzel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Europe Struggles to Keep its Cool Amid Scorching Summer Heat
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse