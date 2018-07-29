No Proof of Russian Hand in Skripal Poisoning – German MP

The reverberations from the Skripal affair, with all its extraordinary twists and turns, show no sign of ending.

Four months after the nerve gas poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, investigators are still groping in the dark without any definitive leads.

Neither British nor German intelligence agencies have any proof of Russia’s alleged role in the nerve gas poisoning of the former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England, German MP Heike Helzel has told Junge Welt.

According to Henzel, the German authorities’ failure to present hard proof obtained from London of Moscow’s involvement in the Skripal case only means that Russia was not involved.

Neither has the German government responded to a request whether the country’s intelligence service has obtained samples of the A-234 nerve agent allegedly used in the March 4 attack on the Skripals.

Two groups of people were reportedly involved in the attack on the Skripals, The Mirror wrote, citing investigators. According to the newspaper, the first group allegedly brought the nerve agent Novichok to Britain, while the second actually used it against the Skripals.

The investigators don’t think that the bottle later found by a local resident not far from the site of the Salisbury incident could have been used as a container for the nerve agent. They believe that another such bottle might be found elsewhere in Britain and pose a serious risk.

According to earlier reports, a witness in the ongoing investigation into the poisoning of two Britons in Amesbury had recognized one suspect; that of of a 6-foot-tall man about 30 years of age shown to him by investigators.

Charlie Rowley, one of the two Britons who suffered from the effects of Novichok late last month, said that he had picked up a bottle of what he thought was perfume which allegedly contained the Novichok nerve agent in a park in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on June 30, and presented it to his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess, who later died in hospital.

The 66-year-old former Russian intelligence officer Sergei and his daughter Yulia Skripal were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping mall in Salisbury on March 4.

British authorities almost immediately blamed the attack on Russia, who has consistently denied the charge, pointing to the complete absence of evidence linking it to the March 4 incident.

In the wake of the Salisbury incident, the US, Canada and several European nations, including France, Germany, Italy and Poland, expelled over 100 Russian diplomats.

Russia retaliated by sending home an equal number of Western diplomatic staff.