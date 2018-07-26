Register
14:39 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alexandre Benalla, French presidential aide, is seen during the May Day labour union rally in Paris, France May 1, 2018. At L, Vincent Crase, employee of LREM

    Macron Ex-Aide Who Hit Protester: My Case Was an Attack on the President

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After it was reported that the French President reacted bluntly the incident involving his former security aide Alexandre Benalla, who was accused of hitting a May Day demonstrator in Paris after a video from that day emerged, the bodyguard slammed the “politicians and police” for exploiting the events around him.

    Former senior security aid from the Elysee Palace Alexandre Benalla, who was slapped with multiple charges for hitting a protester and trying to conceal it, has told the French newspaper Le Monde in his first interview since the incident that his behavior was a folly, rather than a “betrayal” as Emmanuel Macron recently described it.

    “I feel I have committed a big folly, made a mistake. But this is a political mistake to a greater degree. I shouldn’t have gone to this demonstration as an observer, and I wouldn’t have to distance,” he told the outlet.

    However, he pointed out that he understands why his former boss used such wording, claiming that the President would believe and continue to believe him, as Benalla thought.

    “Taking the situation into account, I don’t know what other words he could use in this situation. He was disappointed, and he had that feeling of betrayal,” Benalla said.

    According to the former aide, "politicians and police” exploited his “political mistake” for their purposes, although he didn’t give names.

    "My case has been used to settle scores, it's taken on proportions… I won't say I was the fall-guy, I'm just saying it served various interests, an interest to get at the president of the republic," Benalla told Le Monde.

    Since the high-profile case broke out last week after a May 1 video emerged with Benalla tackling a young rioter to the ground and punching him repeatedly before fleeing, critics have accused Macron of failing to punish Alexandre Benalla and say that the President has lost touch with ordinary people since he took over the country’s top job more than a year ago. 

    France's opposition conservative party, The Republicans, has called for a vote of no-confidence in the government.

    READ MORE: Macron Slammed for 'Giving Finger’ With 'Not My Lover' Response to Bodyguard Row

    At first the President’s office suspended Benalla, who was a close presidential aide and reportedly a member of the president's inner circle, for two weeks, and later said that it had begun dismissal procedures and fired the aide.

    Macron spoke on the incident for first time on July 24 as he met with lawmakers from his party La Republique En Marche! and denounced Benalla’s behavior as a betrayal.

    "I'm to blame… If anyone is looking for who is responsible, it’s me and me alone. I’m the one who trusted Alexandre Benalla," Macron said, as quoted by The Guardian.

    Benalla was arrested and slapped with multiple charges, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing official insignia without authorization, concealing video materials and breaching professional secrecy. The presidential office has outlined the procedure of his dismissal.

    Related:

    Macron Slammed for 'Giving Finger’ With 'Not My Lover' Response to Bodyguard Row
    Macron Says Responsible for Assault Incident With Former Security Aide Benalla
    French Opposition Calls for No-Confidence Vote Amid Macron Aide Scandal
    Macron's Aide Case 'Was the Last Thing We Discussed' With President - Minister
    Macron Intends to Reorganize Cabinet Following Aide's Misbehaviour - Reports
    Macron Aide Busted Beating Protester Released From Custody - Reports
    Tags:
    uproar, bodyguard, investigation, scandal, protests, French Presidency (Elysee), Alexandre Benalla, Emmanuel Macron, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok