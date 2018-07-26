UK Launches Romanian-Based Jets In Response to Russian Aircraft Over Black Sea

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) said Thursday that its Typhoon fighters based in Romania have been launched in response to the Russian aircraft closing the NATO airspace.

"Royal Air Force Typhoons based in Romania have been launched in response to Russian Su-24 FENCER aircraft operating near NATO airspace over the Black Sea. Operating from the Romanian Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta on the Black Sea coast, the RAF Typhoon's responded to the suspected bomber aircraft heading west towards NATO airspace," the statement read.

The RAF noted that the Russian aircraft did not enter the NATO airspace.

Such encounters occur on a regular basis.

In May, the Royal Air Force said that RAF Typhoons had been scrambled to intercept a Russian warplane approaching NATO airspace over the Black Sea.