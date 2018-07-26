Not Too Late for UK to Overturn Brexit Decision & Remain in EU – French Minister

The statement comes amid stalled Brexit talks, which provoked cabinet havoc in the UK and a disagreement between Brexiteers and Brussels on the Irish border issue some eight months before Britain's scheduled departure from the bloc.

When asked about the possibility of London stepping back from its decision to divorce from the EU, French Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau said the door would “remain open." “We are not the ones who wanted to diverge from the United Kingdom,” she told the BBC Radio 4's Today program on Thursday.

"I do remember Prime Minister May saying that no-deal was better than a bad deal. It’s among the bad solutions but I should say that no-deal is not as bad as a bad deal for the European Union as well."

Citing “no real significant progress” in Brexit negotiations, the French minister said that the bloc was preparing for a no-deal scenario and added that time was running out for Britain to negotiate a deal.

Loiseau’s comments come two days after as Prime Minister Theresa May boosted her personal control over Brexit talks with the EU as responsibility for negotiating departure from the bloc was moved to her team, while the new Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, would deputize for her.