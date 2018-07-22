Register
03:01 GMT +322 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire gives a press conference at Bercy Economy ministry in Paris (File)

    "Trade War" Is a Reality: France French Minister Urges US to Recall Tariffs

    © AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday the European Union could not consider negotiating a free trade agreement with the United States without Washington first recalling its tariffs on steel and aluminum.

    Le Maire told reporters at the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Buenos Aires that there was no disagreement between France and Germany over how and when to start trade talks with the United States, however, both agreed Washington needs to take the first step by eliminating tariffs, Reuters reported.

    "We refuse to negotiate with a gun to our head," Le Maire was quoated as saying on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

    Earlier on Saturday French Finance Minster told AFP that the United States must avoid pushing the world into a "survival of the fittest" scenario through tit-for-tat trade sanctions.

    "We are all, particularly us European countries, worried about this trade war that was launched a few weeks ago," Le Maire was quoted as saying by AFP.  "This trade war will produce only losers, it will destroy jobs and put pressure on global growth. "We call on the United States to see sense, to respect the rules of multilateralism and to respect their allies."

    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2018 / HOW HWEE YOUNG
    Trade War With US Gives New Opportunities for Russia-China Cooperation - Prof.
    Bruno Le Maire stressed that allies should think on ending trade dispute.

    "Americans and Europeans are allies, we cannot understand how us, Europeans, can be affected by US trade tariffs," Bruno Le Maire was quoted as saying by AFP.

    Meanwhile, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Thursday that European Commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker visit to the United States on July 25 will focus on preventing the Brussels-Washington trade relations from further worsening.

    Malmstrom pointed out that the European Union wanted to create additional opportunities for the bilateral trade and investment.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Trump's Trade War to Be Costlier than Feared
    "The message is: The EU is a committed global trader – and as such, we are open to ideas about opening trade. We are prepared to think outside of the box and find solutions that suit us both. Let's approach this like the allies and partners that we are," she added.

    The EU-US trade relations have been tense since Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The European Union sought exemption from the new US trade restrictions but, when Washington refused to do so, imposed its own barriers on the US goods.

    Related:

    Trade War With US Gives New Opportunities for Russia-China Cooperation - Prof.
    US-China Trade War Causes Airbus to Conceal Clients’ Identity - Reports
    Biggest 'Confidence Killer' for World Economy: Beijing on US-Led Trade War
    Trump's Trade War to Be Costlier than Feared
    Asia Responds to Trump's Trade War by Forming the World's Largest Economic Bloc
    Tags:
    trade war, escalation, tariffs, Bruno Le Maire, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse