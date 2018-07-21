Register
21:54 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Steve Bannon, campaign CEO for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, looks on during a national security meeting with advisors at Trump Tower in New York. (File)

    'Soros Brilliant, But Evil': Bannon to Rival Open Society Foundations in Europe

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    After leaving the Trump administration, the former investment banker has been looking for new ways to promote his right-wing views, deciding that he will rival US billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF), which is active in Europe.

    Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist in the Trump administration, has announced that he will be establishing a foundation aimed at supporting right-wing groups across Europe. According to The Daily Best, Bannon wants to offer an alternative to George Soros' Open Society Foundations, which he regards as a successful project, although he doesn't share its agenda.

    "Soros is brilliant. He's evil, but he's brilliant," the former chief strategist said in an interview with The Daily Beast.

    The foundation, which is to be called "The Movement," will be tasked with polling, research consultation on messaging and data targeting for right-wing parties in Europe, which have seen a surge in support in wake of a major influx of migrants from the Middle East to the continent. Bannon has already held several meetings with former and current leaders of right-wing parties, including Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orban.

    The former member of the Trump administration hopes that such right-wing parties will be able to win as many as 1/3 of seats in the European Parliament after the next elections are held in May 2019.

    READ MORE: Hungarian Parl't Passes 'Stop Soros' Bill, Criminalizing Aid to Illegal Migrants

    At the same time, despite setting Soros as an example, Bannon's initiative is far from being as vast as the Open Society Foundation — only 10 full-time staff will be employed at the initial stage, but more will be hired after the elections, if the foundation proves itself to be effective, according to The Daily Beast.

    George Soros' Open Society Foundations has repeatedly been accused of acting on behalf of the billionaire to interfere in the internal affairs of other nations — especially their immigration policies. Recently, the Hungarian parliament passed a constitutional amendment, the so-called "Stop Soros Act," aimed at blocking his foundation and other NGOs from meddling in the country's migration policies and criminalizing assistance to illegal immigrants.

    Related:

    Soros-Backed Group Emerges to Fight Trump’s SCOTUS Pick
    Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan
    Soros Buys Xiaomi Shares Amid Trade War Between US and China - Reports
    Council of Europe Urges Hungary to Repeal Part of 'Stop Soros' Bill Harming NGOs
    Ex-Trump Strategist Bannon Clashes With UK Radio Host Over Tommy Robinson
    Ex-Trump Strategist Bannon Praises Swedish Party as 'Lesson for the Whole World'
    Twitter Ignites As Bannon Says 'Facebook Data Is For Sale'
    Tags:
    right-wing, Open Society Foundation, Steve Bannon, George Soros, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse