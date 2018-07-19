European Commission Calls on EU Citizens, Businesses to Get Prepared for Brexit

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The European Commission called on Thursday on citizens and businesses of remaining 27 EU member states to get prepared for the UK withdrawal from the bloc.

"This [Brexit] will have repercussions for citizens, businesses and administrations in both the United Kingdom and the EU. These repercussions range from new controls at the EU's outer border with the UK, to the validity of UK-issued licenses, certificates and authorizations and to different rules for data transfers. Today's text calls on Member States and private parties to step up preparations and follows a request by the European Council (Article 50) last month to intensify preparedness at all levels and for all outcomes," the European Commission said in a statement.

The commission pointed out that the bloc should get prepared for Brexit at all levels, from the EU institutions to the regional level.

"Having said that, preparing for the UK's withdrawal is not only the responsibility of the EU institutions. It is a joint effort at EU, national and regional levels, and also includes in particular economic operators and other private parties – everyone must now step up preparations for all scenarios and take responsibility for their specific situation," the statement added.

Last week, the UK government published its long-anticipated White Paper on the United Kingdom's relations with the European Union after Brexit. In the document, London outlined its plans to leave the EU Single Market and the Customs Union, ending free movement and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the United Kingdom. The UK government announced its plans to introduce a special customs procedure with the European Union.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Last March, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc.

The Brexit negotiations between London and the European Union started last year and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.