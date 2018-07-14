Register
    D-AFAA

    Bin Laden's Bodyguard Must Return to Germany After Being Deported, Court Says

    German media reported on July 13 that a bodyguard of the late Osama bin Laden, formerly listed as terrorist number one in the world, was transported from a German deportation prison to an airport and sent to Tunisia, where he was handed over to local authorities.

    The Administrative Court of Gelsenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia blasted the deportation of former Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. as "grossly unlawful" and "violating basic principles of the rule of law" in its latest resolution regarding the case. The resolution also prescribes the return of Sami A. back to Germany by the foreign authorities as the Tunisian government hasn't issued assurances that deceased terrorist's bodyguard won't be subjected to torture.

    So far it is unclear whether Tunisian authorities intend to return Sami A. and whether German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees will be pushing them to do so, as no official statements were made in regards to the court's resolution.

    READ MORE: Germany Reportedly Deports Former Bin Laden Bodyguard After Multi-Year Dispute

    On the morning of July 13 Sami A., the former bodyguard of Osama bin Laden, the head of Al-Qaeda*, was taken from a deportation prison to an airport and sent to Tunisia on a charter flight, German Bild reported. He has been living in Germany since 1997. His asylum application was denied in 2005 and the Migration Service of North Rhine-Westphalia has been trying to deport Sami A. ever since, but ultimately failed to do so after the state's court halted the process in 2017, due to fears that Sami A. might be subjected to torture at home.

