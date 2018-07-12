Labour Would Defeat Ruling Conservative Party in UK General Election – Poll

The Labour Party now has a two-point lead over the ruling Tory Party, with the ongoing intra-government turmoil surrounding Brexit costing Theresa May support, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing the findings of a YouGov poll.
Britain’s top leftwing party received 39 percent of the vote in the poll, while PM May’s Conservatives had the support of 37 percent of the representative sample.
Furthermore, the poll showed a significant rise in the percentage of Brits who think PM May should stand down, with 43 percent calling on her to do so, while 32 percent wanted her to resign last November.
Researchers gathered data for the poll on July 10 and July 11.
May’s Brexit strategy, which resulted in the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis, who served as foreign minister and Brexit secretary, respectively, is believed to be the driving factor for the government’s drop in support.
The poll added weight to this argument, with 75 percent of the sample believing that the UK government is handling Brexit negotiations badly.
The next general election is scheduled to be held in 2022, but the government does possess the power to call one much sooner, and with May facing the prospect of a vote of no confidence, Brits could potentially be taking to the polls this year.
