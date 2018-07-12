Register
18:02 GMT +312 July 2018
    Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives for the declaration at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.

    Labour Would Defeat Ruling Conservative Party in UK General Election – Poll

    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski/PA
    Europe
    0 12

    The two parties have long been at the forefront of British politics, battling it out to in both local council and general elections.

    The Labour Party now has a two-point lead over the ruling Tory Party, with the ongoing intra-government turmoil surrounding Brexit costing Theresa May support, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing the findings of a YouGov poll.

    READ MORE: Key Provisions of White Paper That Shapes UK's Withdrawal From EU

    Britain’s top leftwing party received 39 percent of the vote in the poll, while PM May’s Conservatives had the support of 37 percent of the representative sample.

    Furthermore, the poll showed a significant rise in the percentage of Brits who think PM May should stand down, with 43 percent calling on her to do so, while 32 percent wanted her to resign last November.

    Researchers gathered data for the poll on July 10 and July 11.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    'Good Riddance': Twitter Explodes in Reaction to Boris Johnson's Resignation
    Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats, which served as the Tories’ coalition partner from 2010 to 2015 under Nick Clegg, had the backing of nine percent of voters in YouGov’s latest poll on contemporary issues in British politics.

    May’s Brexit strategy, which resulted in the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis, who served as foreign minister and Brexit secretary, respectively, is believed to be the driving factor for the government’s drop in support.

    The poll added weight to this argument, with 75 percent of the sample believing that the UK government is handling Brexit negotiations badly.

    Theresa May, primera ministra del Reino Unido
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Tense Times for Theresa May as Chequers Plan Unleashes Chaos For UK PM
    May’s proposals regarding Britain’s post-Brexit membership of the EU single market and customs union have drawn scorn and condemnation from Brexiteers, describing her plans as a betrayal of Brexit.

    The next general election is scheduled to be held in 2022, but the government does possess the power to call one much sooner, and with May facing the prospect of a vote of no confidence, Brits could potentially be taking to the polls this year.

    READ MORE: Donald Trump Might Meet Johnson Despite His Resignation – US Ambassador to UK

    Tags:
    poll, resignation, election, Brexit, UK Government, Labour Party, European Union, David Davis, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
