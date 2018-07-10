Majority of Germans Consider Country’s Migration Policy Too Careless – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Only 5 percent of German citizens believe that the country’s migration policy is too strict, a fresh poll revealed on Tuesday.

A total of 72 percent of German citizens believe that the country’s migration policy is too careless, according to the YouGov poll, while only 12 percent of respondents expressed their satisfaction with the country’s migration policy.

The trend of dissatisfaction with migration policy is also present in other EU countries, with over half of respondents believing that the course it too careless in France, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

READ MORE: German Interior Minister: 'Illegal Migration Is No Longer Worth it'

The highest level of people’s satisfaction with the migration policy is registered in Denmark where a positive evaluation was given by 27 percent of respondents.

Many Germans also believe that other EU countries should be more responsible while dealing with the migration issue. The respondents were especially dissatisfied with the UK policy with only 16 percent of them positively assessing the UK contribution to tackling the issue.

The poll in Germany was conducted on June 20 – July 4 with some 2,060 people participating in it.

The poll was held amid the coalition crisis between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) on the migration issue.

On July 2, the parties agreed to establish transit centers that would help speed up deportations by turning away refugees at the German-Austrian border if they had already filed asylum applications in other states. They also agreed to seek a bilateral deal with Austria on migration.