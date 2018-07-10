Register
20:58 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    Majority of Germans Consider Country’s Migration Policy Too Careless – Poll

    © AFP 2018 / Christof Stache
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Only 5 percent of German citizens believe that the country’s migration policy is too strict, a fresh poll revealed on Tuesday.

    A total of 72 percent of German citizens believe that the country’s migration policy is too careless, according to the YouGov poll, while only 12 percent of respondents expressed their satisfaction with the country’s migration policy.

    The trend of dissatisfaction with migration policy is also present in other EU countries, with over half of respondents believing that the course it too careless in France, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

    READ MORE: German Interior Minister: 'Illegal Migration Is No Longer Worth it'

    The highest level of people’s satisfaction with the migration policy is registered in Denmark where a positive evaluation was given by 27 percent of respondents.

    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, front, sits on the opposite of German German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center back ground, prior to the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    German Interior Minister 'Taking Europe Hostage' in Migration Row - Ex-FM
    Many Germans also believe that other EU countries should be more responsible while dealing with the migration issue. The respondents were especially dissatisfied with the UK policy with only 16 percent of them positively assessing the UK contribution to tackling the issue.

    The poll in Germany was conducted on June 20 – July 4 with some 2,060 people participating in it.

    The poll was held amid the coalition crisis between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) on the migration issue.

    On July 2, the parties agreed to establish transit centers that would help speed up deportations by turning away refugees at the German-Austrian border if they had already filed asylum applications in other states. They also agreed to seek a bilateral deal with Austria on migration.

    Related:

    German Social Democrats Outlined Proposals Concerning Migration Policy - Reports
    German Chancellor, Interior Minister Meet to Discuss Migration Policy – Reports
    Over 10 EU Countries Ready to Help Germany in Deporting Migrants – Reports
    Tags:
    poll, migrants, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse