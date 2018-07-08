German Interior Minister: 'Illegal Migration Is No Longer Worth it'

The bitter dispute with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over migration is history, Seehofer said, stressing that the government is on course to diminish support for the right-wing party Alternative for Germany.
After a delay that threatened the governing coalition, leaders of the two parties agreed to turn back refugees who have already applied for asylum in other European countries under bilateral deals that have not yet been reached.
The CDU and SPD later reached an agreement to return certain migrants to the countries where they first applied for asylum, in cases where such bilateral agreements have been reached with other EU member states.
