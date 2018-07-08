Register
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, during the first day of the budget 2018 debate at the parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Tuesday, May 15, 2018

    German Interior Minister: 'Illegal Migration Is No Longer Worth it'

    Horst Seehofer has previously insisted on taking unilateral steps in order to strengthen the country's borders and stop the massive influx of migrants.

    The bitter dispute with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over migration is history, Seehofer said, stressing that the government is on course to diminish support for the right-wing party Alternative for Germany.

    Horst Seehofer, the leader of the right wing Bavarian Christian Social Union said that no society could cope with such prolonged increases in migrants influxes, saying Merkel had sent completely the wrong signal to the world.
    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who asked for a tougher approach to the migration issue, told Sunday's Bild am Sonntag the agreement sends "a signal to the world that illegal migration is no longer worth it."

    After a delay that threatened the governing coalition, leaders of the two parties agreed to turn back refugees who have already applied for asylum in other European countries under bilateral deals that have not yet been reached.

    READ MORE: Almost 80% of German Citizens Dissatisfied With Country's Government — Poll

    Seehofer had issued an ultimatum to Chancellor Merkel requiring that the migration issue be resolved, threatening to resign otherwise. German lawmakers have said that such an ultimatum could lead to a collapse of the ruling coalition.

    READ MORE: German Coalition Parties Reach Deal on Migration — Reports

    The CDU and SPD later reached an agreement to return certain migrants to the countries where they first applied for asylum, in cases where such bilateral agreements have been reached with other EU member states.

    Related:

    Hungary Doesn't Feel Responsibility For Migrants Under Dublin System - Merkel
    Merkel Calls to Avoid 'Real Trade War' as Trump Mulls Hitting EU Car Exports
    'No Prospects for Merkel's Policy in Germany Anymore' – Local Politician
    CDU/CSU Migrant Deal Unlikely to Become Gain for Seehofer, Merkel - Politicians
    Tags:
    refugees, migration, agreement, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Germany
