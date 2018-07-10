Two UK Conservative Vice Chairs Resign Over May's Brexit Plan - Reports

Two vice chairs of the UK Conservative Party, Maria Caulfield and Ben Bradley, resigned on Tuesday over Prime Minister Theresa May’s soft Brexit plan, which the cabinet approved last week at May's Chequers residence.

"It is with regret that I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign as a Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party following the collective agreement by Cabinet on the Chequers Brexit deal.. I cannot support the direction of travel in the Brexit negotiations which, in my view, do not fully embrace the opportunities that Brexit can provide," Caulfield said in a letter to May.

Bradley wrote a similar letter, also noting that the agreement at Chequers damages opportunities "that are available from global trade, and for the ability for Britain to be an outward-looking nation in control of our own destiny once again."

It comes a day after Boris Johnson resigned as UK foreign secretary and two days after the resignation of Brexit Minister David Davis over the disagreements with May in relation to the Brexit plan.

