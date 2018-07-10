Register
19:17 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Soldiers take pictures of military aircrafts taking part in the opening ceremony of NATO’s large scale exercise Trident Juncture 2015 at the Italian Air Force Base in Trapani, Sicily

    Pivot to the Med: Italy Wants NATO to Rebalance Resourses From East Europe

    © AFP 2018 / MARCELLO PATERNOSTRO
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi believes that foreign fighters coming to Europe from Libyan ports pose a security threat to the continent requiring alliance support.

    "We will strongly ask the NATO summit for a rebalancing of the Atlantic Alliance's commitment toward the Mediterranean. We should have an equal commitment toward the east and south," Milanesi said, speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels which starts Wednesday.

    The foreign minister warned that Rome has evidence of a terror threat posed by the migrant flow, with the danger of jihadist fighters sneaking into Southern Europe on migrant boats requiring NATO assistance, according to the official.

    The MV Aquarius rescue ship is seen as migrants on are rescued by the SOS Mediterranee organisation during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, September 14, 2017
    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile/File Photo
    Italy Keen to Work With Russia on Securing Libya to Fix Migration Issues
    This is not the first time Italy's new government has appealed to the alliance to help deal with the migrant crisis since it came to power in June. Speaking to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last month, Milanesi stressed that he would affirm in Brussels the need for a "360 degree security policy without neglecting the southern flank from where serious challenges emerge for the alliance, starting with terrorism."

    Earlier, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that Italy was "under attack" by the migrant crisis and appealed to the alliance for protection. "Italy is under attack from the south and not from the east," he said. The new government has taken a hard line on dealing with migration, proposing the creation of settlement camps in North Africa.

    Rome has also called on its allies to soften its policy toward Russia, suggesting a new approach on sanctions policy, and praising Moscow's role as a mediator in the Syrian, Libyan and Yemeni crises. In June, Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta said Italy could become a "bridge" in relations between East and West.

    Washington's NATO allies are heading into the alliance summit in Brussels this week amid tensions over President Trump's demands that members contribute their fair share to defense. Foreign Minister Milanesi noted that the US was Italy's "main ally," and defense spending is "a commitment that we will have to face."

    NATO: History of Expansion
    © Sputnik /
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Italy spent $29.2 billion, or 1.7% of its GDP, on defense in 2017. Trump has called on alliance members to meet the 2% of GDP pledge outlined in alliance agreements.

    NATO expanded its presence in Eastern Europe significantly in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia, deploying rotating battalion battle groups in Poland and the Baltic states, dramatically increasing military exercises and building a US missile defense shield in Poland and Romania. Moscow has responded to this perceived threat on its doorstep by upping its own military readiness. Italian forces have participated in the exercises, and have a mechanized infantry company currently stationed in Latvia.

    Related:

    Rome Closes Ports to Italian Ship With Migrants for 1st Time, Vows Punishment
    WATCH: Legendary Italian Goalkeeper Buffon Holds Presser After Signing for PSG
    Italian City Demands England Pay for Almost 250 Years of St George's Cross Use
    Trump's New 'Favorite': Why US-Italian Rapprochement Gets on France's Nerves
    Tags:
    rebalance, pivot, NATO, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, Italy, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse