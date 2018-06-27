EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions Shouldn't Be Extended 'Automatically' - Italy's PM

Rome is prepared to promote a new chapter in NATO cooperation with Russia, Italian Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Guglielmo Picchi said earlier.

"At the summit on June 28 and 29, Brussels will discuss sectoral sanctions against Russia. We believe that their extension should not be automatic. We need to act carefully; sanctions are a means, not a purpose. We will continue to pay great attention to supporting Russian civil society and our companies involved in commercial relations," Guiseppe Conte told parliament in a speech outlining Italy's position on various issues ahead of the Brussels meeting.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Eurosceptic Lega Party Matteo Salvini earlier noted that the extension of EU sanctions against Russia had been made in a rush and before Italy could form a stance on the matter. He, however, did not answer the question on whether Rome would veto the next renewal of the restrictions.

The new Italian government, a coalition involving the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Eurosceptic Lega Party, have repeatedly called for the lifting of anti-Russia sanctions and Moscow's reinstatement as a strategic mediator of the Syrian, Libyan and Yemeni crises.

Earlier in June, Italian Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta noted that Italy could become "a bridge" in relations between East and West, emphasizing that NATO policies should be more flexible and focus on different regions, in particular, the Mediterranean.