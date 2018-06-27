Register
11:46 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks next to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Justice Alfonso Bonafede and Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi during his first session at the Senate in Rome, Italy, June 5, 2018

    EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions Shouldn't Be Extended 'Automatically' - Italy's PM

    © REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    Rome is prepared to promote a new chapter in NATO cooperation with Russia, Italian Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Guglielmo Picchi said earlier.

    "At the summit on June 28 and 29, Brussels will discuss sectoral sanctions against Russia. We believe that their extension should not be automatic. We need to act carefully; sanctions are a means, not a purpose. We will continue to pay great attention to supporting Russian civil society and our companies involved in commercial relations," Guiseppe Conte told parliament in a speech outlining Italy's position on various issues ahead of the Brussels meeting.

    Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Eurosceptic Lega Party Matteo Salvini earlier noted that the extension of EU sanctions against Russia had been made in a rush and before Italy could form a stance on the matter. He, however, did not answer the question on whether Rome would veto the next renewal of the restrictions.

    READ MORE: Italy Intends to Endorse New Chapter in NATO-Russia Ties — Under-Sec of State

    Rome
    CC0
    Italy Ready to Act in Favor of Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions - Deputy PM
    The new Italian government, a coalition involving the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Eurosceptic Lega Party, have repeatedly called for the lifting of anti-Russia sanctions and Moscow's reinstatement as a strategic mediator of the Syrian, Libyan and Yemeni crises.

    Earlier in June, Italian Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta noted that Italy could become "a bridge" in relations between East and West, emphasizing that NATO policies should be more flexible and focus on different regions, in particular, the Mediterranean.

    Related:

    Italy's Plan for More Support for Libyan Coast Guard to Provoke Migration - NGO
    Italy Ready to Act in Favor of Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions - Deputy PM
    Italy Intends to Endorse New Chapter in NATO-Russia Ties – Under-Sec of State
    Closed Ports: Salvini Says Refugees ‘Can Forget About Reaching Italy’
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Lega Party, Five Star Movement (M5S), Giuseppe Conte, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bosch Moskau Klassik Vintage Car Rally
    Vintage Cars From All Over the World Drive Through Moscow
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse