Register
12:36 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO flag in the wind at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. (File)

    Italy Intends to Endorse New Chapter in NATO-Russia Ties – Under-Sec of State

    © AFP 2018 / GEORGES GOBET
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    ANKARA (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova – Rome is determined to promote a new chapter in NATO cooperation with Russia, Italian Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Guglielmo Picchi told Sputnik.

    "NATO is a cornerstone of Italy’s international policy. Nonetheless, our country can and must speak its mind on major strategic decisions … Italy intends to inaugurate a new season of cooperating with Moscow, in the spirit of the [2002] Pratica di Mare Summit," Picchi, who is also a foreign policy adviser to Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Lega Party leader Matteo Salvini, said.

    The official also recalled that Italian Prime Minister Conte had joined US President Donald Trump's call for Russia to be brought back into the G7.

    READ MORE: 'No Meat on Board': German NGO Invites Italy's Deputy PM to Banned Migrant Ship

    He added that, though "eastward, Russia has undoubtedly assumed positions that deserved a firm response," the biggest dangers facing the alliance, in Italy's point of view, stemmed from the south, specifically the arrival of migrants from across the Mediterranean sea.

    The Pratica di Mare Summit was a meeting between NATO and Russia at the level of heads of state and government held in Rome in 2002. It established the NATO–Russia Council (NRC) through the Declaration on NATO-Russia Relations: a New Quality.

    Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the Sicilian port town of Augusta, Italy, Sunday, June 7, 2015
    © AP Photo / Carmelo Imbesi
    Closed Ports: Salvini Says Refugees ‘Can Forget About Reaching Italy’
    On April 1, 2014, NATO suspended all practical and military cooperation with Russia over the Ukraine crisis. However, it decided to keep channels of communication open in the NRC at the ambassadorial level and above.

    Earlier in June, Italian Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta said that Italy could play the role of "a bridge" in relations between the East and the West, noting that NATO policies should be more flexible and focus on different regions, in particular, the Mediterranean.

    Italy’s Push for Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions to Leave ECB Dialogue Intact

    According to Guglielmo Picchi, Rome believes that its support for lifting EU anti-Russia sanctions will have no negative consequences for relations between debt-hit Italy and the European Central Bank (ECB), and hopes to resume the union's dialogue with Moscow and the mutual benefits that come with it.

    The politician also expressed hope that Rome’s proposal to resume the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) funding for Russia’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) would gain support and lead to an increase in trade with Moscow.

    "Our exports have risen 23.5 percent last year and we hope that they will continue to grow; especially if we soon succeed in having our proposal passed to provide the [EBRD] and the European Investment Bank [EIB] financing to Russian SMEs which would entail bank guarantee schemes and trade facilities that, if reactivated, could favour an increase in trade to the full advantage of Italian SMEs, which have never turned their back on the Russian market," he said.

    In addition, Picchi pointed to opportunities for counterterrorism cooperation should ties with Moscow be restored.

    "Moreover, in this phase in which Moscow is very active on the Mediterranean scene, there are great possibilities of cooperating in fighting Islamic radicalism," he added.

    Over 140 migrants and refugees, mainly from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Sierra Leone, Augusta harbour in eastern Italy (file)
    © AFP 2018 / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
    Enough is Enough: What's Behind Salvini's Decision to Deny Entry to Rescue Ship
    The new Italian government, a coalition comprising the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Eurosceptic Lega party, has consistently called for the lifting of anti-Russia sanctions and Moscow’s reinstatement as a strategic mediator of the Syrian, Libyan and Yemeni crises.

    In their government coalition agreement, the two parties also said that they considered asking the ECB to forgive 250 billion euros ($295 billion) of debt in bonds bought by the ECB under quantitative easing program. This would help improve Italy's debt to GDP ratio, as the country’s public debt exceeded a historic-high 2.3 trillion euros ($2.68 trillion) in April.

    Italy Against EU-US Tariff War Over Threat to Trade Relations

    "We are against waging trade wars with a key ally like the United States and we are certain that Washington has the same opinion with respect to the EU. It is understandable that [US] President [Donald] Trump wants to protect American industry and workers but we must find the right formulas to avoid undermining our trade relations," Picchi said.

    On Wednesday, the European Commission adopted the regulation on rebalancing measures in response to the United States' steep metal tariffs, targeting a list of products worth 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

    READ MORE: 'Trade Must Be Fair': Trump Calls on All Countries to Remove Existing Tariffs

    On June 1, the United States imposed 25-percent tariffs on steel imports and 10-percent tariffs on aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, which were initially exempt from the extra duties.

    Brussels has expressed its opposition to the US tariffs, with European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker calling the move pure protectionism and saying that the bloc would retaliate with its own duties on US goods. The European Union also filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the US trade policies.

    Italy Remains Interested in Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline

    Rome remains interested in building the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will bring Azerbaijani natural gas to western Europe and connect with Italian gas pipelines, Italian Under-Secretary of State stressed.

    "The TAP is an important strategic infrastructure for Italy and Europe: it is our intention to put it in place, obviously in consideration of every possible fallout it could have on the environment," Picchi said, asked to comment on the issue.

    In early June, new Italian Environment Minister Sergio Costa said that Rome’s involvement in the TAP would be reviewed, calling the pipeline, along with some other major projects "pointless," amid the falling gas demand.

    The TAP is one of the sections of the Southern Gas Corridor, along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP). It is expected to bring 10 billion cubic meters of gas from the Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 gas field to Europe per year. The pipeline will be 878 kilometers (545 miles) long. Last week, TANAP was launched in Turkey.

    The TAP will connect with TANAP at the Greek-Turkish border, from where it will run through northern Greece, Albania, and the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy, where it will connect with Italian gas pipelines.

    Rome, Paris Can Push New EU Migration Policy Through Libya Stabilization

    Italy and France can jointly promote a new EU-wide approach to immigration, including through stabilization of Libya to make it a safe country for migrants, by placing more emphasis on the protection of external borders and moving asylum application processing outside the union, according to Picchi.

    He clarified further that the new approach should no longer be based on the reasoning that a country of first entry must bear the full brunt of the migration burden nor on the logic of relocation that displeases many EU countries. Instead, this policy should shift the focus on controlling the external borders and decentralizing the reception and asylum application vetting process in the proximity of, but not inside, the European borders.

    Men evacuate a rubber boat with the help of the crew of the Topaz Responder ship run by Maltese NGO Moas and the Italian Red Cross during a rescue operation of Migrants and refugees on November 3, 2016, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea
    © AFP 2018 / ANDREAS SOLARO
    Italy's Deputy PM Slams NGO For Calling Him Fascist For Banning Migrant Ships
    On June 15, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks in Paris. The meeting followed an exchange of critical rhetoric between the two countries, after Rome denied entry to a vessel carrying some 600 migrants rescued off Libyan coast. The leaders managed to iron out their disagreements, with Macron recognizing the "burden" of Italy, one of the main entry points for migrants fleeing to Europe. They agreed to come up with proposals to revise the Dublin Regulation, which allows for migrants to be sent back to the country where they first entered the continent.

    The new Italian government, a coalition comprising the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Eurosceptic Lega party, pledges to pursue a hard-line policy on illegal immigration. In particular, it previously expressed the intention to reinforce existing bilateral agreements on the relocation of undocumented migrants, and proposed setting up centers to accommodate migrants in countries of their origin and transit.

    Related:

    'No Meat on Board': German NGO Invites Italy's Deputy PM to Banned Migrant Ship
    Closed Ports: Salvini Says Refugees ‘Can Forget About Reaching Italy’
    Italian Deputy PM: Very Existence of United Europe to be Decided Within the Year
    Carpe Diem: Italy Moves to Seize Two German NGO-Run Migrant Rescue Ships
    Tags:
    NATO, G7, Matteo Salvini, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse