Register
10:48 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks during his and Russian President Vladimir Putin's news conference after the talks at a residence at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, southern Russia, in Sochi, Russia, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014

    EU 'Not Strong Enough' in International Politics - Finnish President

    © AP Photo / Ivan Sekretarev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    330

    According to Sauli Niinistö, the lack of solidarity and resolve, coupled with increasing personification and polarization in world politics, creates an opportunity for the US and Russia to negotiate European issues without Europe's involvement.

    The EU is not sufficiently united or strong enough in terms of international politics, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö admitted in a lengthy interview with the Finnish tabloid newspaper Ilta-Sanomat this past weekend.

    While calling the upcoming meeting between Putin and Trump, which is scheduled in Helsinki on July 16, "promising," Niinistö said he was still worried about increasing polarization and world politics being increasingly centered on individuals. In particular, Niinistö expressed fears that the lack of solidarity and resolve in Europe allows the US and Russia to negotiate European issues without Europe's involvement.

    Niinistö said this lack of solidarity and resolve creates an opportunity for the US and Russia to negotiate European issues without Europe's involvement.

    "It is necessary that the US and Russia engage in bilateral talks, but they can't bypass Europe and intervene in European affairs. The risk of this happening has increased because the EU is not united and is not a strong enough actor in international politics," Niinistö told Ilta-Sanomat.

    READ MORE: NATO Reportedly Alarmed Over Future 'Uncoordinated' Trump-Putin Agreements

    Furthermore, Niinistö ventured that the upcoming NATO summit that will start on July 11 prior to the Trump-Putin summit will be a huge indicator of the current state of the European-US partnership, revealing a great deal about its functionality. The Finnish president stressed that the current climate made this week's summit in Brussels crucial.

    In the past, Trump has repeatedly scolded his European NATO allies for not shouldering enough financial responsibility for the alliance's common cause, sending personal letters to individual member state leaders with appeals to drastically step up defense expenditure. During the past G7 meeting in June, Trump arrived late and left early, giving rise to numerous speculations about the state of US-EU relations.

    Nevertheless, Niinistö said he was optimistic about the Helsinki Summit, adding that he would particularly like to see the two leaders discuss disarmament as part of their agenda.

    READ MORE: 'Russian Bear' and 'Infant Child': How Western MSM See Trump-Putin Summit

    Finland remains a loyal EU member, but is one of the few European nations to remain true to its time-tested policy of military non-alignment, although its partnership with NATO has grown much closer in recent years.

    Related:

    NATO Reportedly Alarmed Over Future 'Uncoordinated' Trump-Putin Agreements
    'I Am Totally Prepared': Trump Expects to Have a Good Meeting With Putin
    Trump Says Norway Lacks 'Credible Plan,' Jogs Oslo to Boost Defense Spending
    'Russian Bear' and 'Infant Child': How Western MSM See Trump-Putin Summit
    Tags:
    EU, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Sauli Niinistö, Donald Trump, Scandinavia, Europe, United States, Helsinki, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse