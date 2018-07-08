Register
17:43 GMT +308 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wladimir Putin und Donald Trump bei ASEAN-Gipfel in Danang

    NATO Fears Potential Trump-Putin Deal Will Leave Europe 'Vulnerable' – Reports

    © AP Photo / Hau Dinh
    Europe
    Get short URL
    303

    Donald Trump will leave for Europe next week for a NATO summit, which comes days ahead of the much-hyped bilateral meeting between the US president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the capital of Finland, Helsinki.

    Senior NATO officials are worried that Trump could start talks with Putin about “redrawing the security landscape” across Europe if members of the alliance fail to comply with his demand to boost defense spending, The Telegraph reported, citing military and diplomatic sources.

    READ MORE: Peace Activists Say "No" to NATO's Wars, Expansion, Military Spending (VIDEOS)

    One of the sources said that officials were concerned that the US president would use the upcoming summit in Brussels to withdraw American military support over the spending rift.

    Another source pointed to fears over possible agreements between the two leaders that could allegedly increase Europe’s vulnerability:

    "We could be in a situation where, between them, Trump and Putin will come up with some dodgy deal that they'll try to portray as a political win to both their countries but will ultimately leave Europe exposed and vulnerable at a crucial moment in our history with so much instability on the continent."

    The diplomatic figure told the outlet that Trump might also use the offer of reducing the US military presence in Europe in exchange for Putin’s reassurance that Russia would use its clout over Iran to “help secure the withdrawal of Iranian troops from Syria.”

    READ MORE: NATO Reportedly Alarmed Over Future 'Uncoordinated' Trump-Putin Agreements

    The source further claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to convince his British counterpart Theresa May and Trump that they needed Putin’s help.

    The report echoes former US Defense Secretary Leon Panetta’s remarks, who said that European officials were “scared to death” because of concerns that Trump would act unpredictably and prefer to follow through with his “America First” approach.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, foreground walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a group photo, prior to the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, May 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Eric Vidal
    Europe 'Scared to Death' Due to 'Unpredictable' Trump – Ex-Pentagon Chief
    With tensions already high between the US and its European allies, President Trump sent letters to the leaders of Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Norway and the Netherlands last week, stressing that they had failed to meet their defense spending obligations.

    Moscow and Washington are now preparing for the first full-scale summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, set to take place on July 16 in Helsinki.

    Tags:
    vulnerability, spending, summit, instability, meeting, defense, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse