Toxic Substances Leakage Occurs at Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport - Reports

WARSAW (Sputnik) - The leakage of toxic substances has occurred in the main cargo terminal of the Polish capital located on the territory of Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport, the RMF FM station reported on Sunday.

According to the RMF FM, 11 people have been evacuated in connection with the incident. The four of them are under medical supervision. The individuals are complaining of headache and nausea.

Currently, a group of specialists is studying the substance.

Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport, located near the Polish capital, is the largest in the country. According to the statistics, it handles just up to 40% of the country's air passenger traffic, with at least 16 million people using it in 2017.