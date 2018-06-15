Fire Hits Scrapyard in Central UK: Airport Closed (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to CoventryLive, a huge fire has broken out at a metal recycling company in Warwickshire. Because of smoke all flights in Coventry Airport were suspended.

Firefighters from nearby areas have been sent to the scene.

"We can confirm that police have been deployed to a fire that can be seen from the A45 in Ryton. No road closures at this time," a Warwickshire Police spokesman said as quoted by the Daily Express.

Our crews are currently in attendance at a scrap fire on the London Road, A45, Ryton on Dunsmore. Our fire control have received a number of calls to this incident. A plume of smoke is coming from the incident which may affect the surrounding area. Please drive with care. pic.twitter.com/vYC0iu3XVk — Warwickshire FRS (@WarksFireRescue) 15 июня 2018 г.

Firefighters appear to be getting the fire at Whites scrapyard in Coventry under control. Less smoke than before although still a lot! https://t.co/mCgqk4QbDd pic.twitter.com/etptuInNtw — Katy Hallam (@Katy_Hallam) 15 июня 2018 г.

​​According to media reports, around 40 firefighters and eight appliances are at the scene. The clouds of smoke are visible for miles around.

BREAKING: Coventry Airport, central England (CVT/EGBE) closed due to scrapyard fire nearby. Pic via Coventry Aero Club. | https://t.co/3DyqgwiUyA pic.twitter.com/5TfcbuFLtF — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) 15 июня 2018 г.

People living near the site are advised to close their windows and doors.