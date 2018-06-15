Fire Hits Scrapyard in Central UK: Airport Closed (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Firefighters from nearby areas have been sent to the scene.
"We can confirm that police have been deployed to a fire that can be seen from the A45 in Ryton. No road closures at this time," a Warwickshire Police spokesman said as quoted by the Daily Express.
Our crews are currently in attendance at a scrap fire on the London Road, A45, Ryton on Dunsmore. Our fire control have received a number of calls to this incident. A plume of smoke is coming from the incident which may affect the surrounding area. Please drive with care. pic.twitter.com/vYC0iu3XVk— Warwickshire FRS (@WarksFireRescue) 15 июня 2018 г.
Firefighters appear to be getting the fire at Whites scrapyard in Coventry under control. Less smoke than before although still a lot! https://t.co/mCgqk4QbDd pic.twitter.com/etptuInNtw— Katy Hallam (@Katy_Hallam) 15 июня 2018 г.
According to media reports, around 40 firefighters and eight appliances are at the scene. The clouds of smoke are visible for miles around.
BREAKING: Coventry Airport, central England (CVT/EGBE) closed due to scrapyard fire nearby. Pic via Coventry Aero Club. | https://t.co/3DyqgwiUyA pic.twitter.com/5TfcbuFLtF— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) 15 июня 2018 г.
READ MORE: Serious fire at scrap yard near #Coventry — @WarksFireRescue https://t.co/0KlPuYhph2 pic.twitter.com/mBjp1i0qXQ— Complete Traffic (@CtrafficUK) 15 июня 2018 г.
People living near the site are advised to close their windows and doors.
