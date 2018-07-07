Barcelona Attack Perpetrators Planned to Use Explosive-Laden Truck - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Terrorists, who carried out a car ramming attack in Barcelona in August 2017, initially planned to use an explosive-laden van in their assault, however, none of the perpetrators had a license to drive one, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Saturday.

When the terrorist came to take the van on August 16, it turned out that category C driving license was required to drive the truck, while the attack's plotters only had class B licenses, that is why they departed from their original plan and chose Fiat Talento vehicle, La Vanguardia reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the terrorists planned to carry out several other attacks in Barcelona and examined most popular and crowded sites in the city, including nightclubs, the Camp Nou stadium, and famous Sagrada Familia church.

The criminals also plotted attacks in the French capital as evidenced by photographs from Paris found in the house in Alcanar, where the terrorists were hiding while masterminding the attacks, the newspaper added.

On August 17 and 18, the cities of Barcelona and Cambrils in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia faced two van ramming attacks, which killed 15 people and left more than 130 injured in total. Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack.