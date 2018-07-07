Barcelona Attack Perpetrators Planned to Use Explosive-Laden Truck - Reports

When the terrorist came to take the van on August 16, it turned out that category C driving license was required to drive the truck, while the attack's plotters only had class B licenses, that is why they departed from their original plan and chose Fiat Talento vehicle, La Vanguardia reported, citing sources.
The criminals also plotted attacks in the French capital as evidenced by photographs from Paris found in the house in Alcanar, where the terrorists were hiding while masterminding the attacks, the newspaper added.
READ MORE: French Police Confirm Terror Trail in Deadly Paris Stabbing Attack — Reports
On August 17 and 18, the cities of Barcelona and Cambrils in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia faced two van ramming attacks, which killed 15 people and left more than 130 injured in total. Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)