Paris Stabbing Attack Leaves 2 Persons Dead, 8 Injured - Reports

Reuters reported that a local Paris police source has confirmed there had been a stabbing assault, without revealing further details. Meanwhile, local media has published a video showing people reportedly running from the mass stabbing attack.
#UPDATE: First Video from scene of people running from mass stabbing attack in central Paris pic.twitter.com/pBdcf7wQyH— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) 12 мая 2018 г.
Paris Authorities said that perpetrator who carried out the stabbing attack in the center of Paris on Saturday was overpowered by police. Sources close to the incident said that the assailant was shot dead by local police, BFM TV reported.
Mass Stabbing in Paris.
