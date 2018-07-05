Ronaldo Reportedly Getting Ready to Move to Italy

For the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the venerable Los Blancos in 2009, the possibility that he will leave Real Madrid sometime this summer is real, and chances are that it is Italy's Juventus that will boast a new award-winning player among its ranks.

Amidst reports of an upcoming transfer, it has emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo has been looking for a residence in Turin, northwestern Italy, the Spanish daily sport newspaper Marca noted.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Juventus are pondering luring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner away from Real Madrid, as talks with his agent Jorge Mendes are underway. The website claims the player is keen on leaving Madrid in light of the lukewarm contract negotiations with the club’s management. Juventus would reportedly need to pay 120-150 million euros to Real for the transfer, while Ronaldo himself is seeking a salary of 30 million net per season – the overall price tag of the move would be around 400 million euros for Juve.

On June 2, Corriere dello Sport reported that Ronaldo planned to stay on if he is paid 80 million euros ($94.4 million) a year, and has hinted that he could leave Real, where he has been playing for the past 9 years, on the heels of the team’s third straight Champions League win against Liverpool.

Separately, Sky Sport 24 earlier reported citing former Real and England manager Fabio Capello, that Ronaldo would love to join Jose Mourinho at his former club Manchester United, where he had earned three English Premiership titles and the Champions League before becoming part of Real Madrid.

A limited number of clubs seem to be able to meet the footballer’s financial demands, with Paris St. Germain and MU among them. The French club is reportedly prepared to pay Ronaldo 45 million euros, whereas Real Madrid currently pays him 21 million euros annually.

The Portuguese national team, led by Ronaldo, was eliminated from the current World Cup in Russia, at the hands of Uruguay on June 30 and thereby ended its quest for a title in world football’s premier event.



