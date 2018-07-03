Deaths of 17 Babies: UK Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering 8 Infants

The investigation into the deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital is described as "highly complex and very sensitive" by the detective in charge.

According to Cheshire Police, a female healthcare worker was arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to 8 of the babies and attempted murder in relation to 6 of the babies.

"When the investigation was first launched it was focusing on the deaths of 15 babies that occurred between the period of June 2015 and June 2016. In addition the investigation was also conducting a review of six non-fatal collapses during the same period. Since the start of our enquiries and, as the information gathering process has continued, the scope of the investigation has now widened. We are now currently investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 15 non-fatal collapses between the period of March 2015 and July 2016," Detective Inspector Paul Hughes said in a statement.

The healthcare professional has been detained by the police earlier in the morning of July 3, as part of the investigation first launched in May 2017, is currently in custody.

"Parents of all the babies are continuing to be kept fully updated and are being supported throughout the process by specially trained officers. This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children," Cheshire Police Detective Inspector Paul Hughes said.

