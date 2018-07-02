Register
13:04 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks past a campaign poster ahead of a press briefing by the Leave.EU campaign group in central London on November 18, 2015

    Major Brexit Donor Reportedly Investigated Due to Alleged Russia Links

    © AFP 2018 / LEON NEAL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    British multimillionaire Arron Banks has repeatedly denied allegations about his receiving any money from the Russian government when bankrolling the Leave.EU campaign in the UK's withdrawal from the bloc.

    Investigating British multimillionaire Arron Banks' alleged links with Russia, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) obtained a cache of emails belonging to Brexit's largest donor, which revealed previously undisclosed meetings between Banks and the Russian ambassador in London, The Times reported.

    "Let them investigate. All of this just makes me look like an international man of mystery," Banks has said while commenting on a possible probe.

    In the run-up to the Brexit vote, at least three business deals were on Banks' table, with one of them related to a stake in Russia's state-owned diamond mining company Alrosa, according to the emails.

    READ MORE: Brexit Campaigners 'Did Not Get Money From Russia' or Do Anything 'Sinister'

    The New York Times quoted Banks as saying that the deals were offered to him, but that he has never acted on them.

    "After the wholesale theft of my emails, there is still no smoking gun there," he noted.

    Testifying before the parliamentary Digital, Culture and Media Select Committee to clarify his alleged Russian ties in June, Banks said that he was a victim of a "political witch-hunt."

    READ MORE: John Bolton Held Secret Talks With Tory Brexit Supporters – Reports

    "I'm frankly sick and tired of this. The reason I went into the referendum was I have a different version of what the future of this country is. I respect your right to disagree with that and I know that you're all Remainers, you have a vested interest in trying to discredit the Brexit campaign," he pointed out.

    Former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage attends a meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on June 14, 2017, ahead of the upcoming European Council.
    © AFP 2018 / Frederick Florin
    Illegal EU Funding Persuaded Airbus to Threaten UK Over Brexit – Nigel Farage
    For his part, Nigel Farage, former leader of the nationalist UK Independence Party (UKIP) and one of the leaders of the Leave.EU campaign, told the BBC that there was "no evidence" that Banks had done anything wrong.

    "I find this whole world of endless accusations being made without any proof quite extraordinary," Farage said.

    Russia's ownalleged meddling in the Brexit vote came to the fore as the NCA moved to cooperate with US special counsel Robert Mueller, whose team is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow rejects all the allegations as unfounded.

    Related:

    Theresa May Warned Her Leadership is at Stake Over Brexit Performance
    UK Medics Warn About Brexit's Harm to NHS, Urge Public Vote on Deal - Reports
    Brexit Divorce Could Cost Over £10 Billion More Than Estimated – MP Committee
    No Deal Brexit 'Devastating' for UK, May 'More Hostage Than Leader' – Tony Blair
    Tags:
    probe, withdrawal, campaign, government, Brexit, Arron Banks, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse