John Bolton Held Secret Talks With Tory Brexit Supporters – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US National Security Adviser John Bolton held a secret meeting last week with members of the European Research Group of Conservative lawmakers in London, local media reported.

The meeting lasted more than an hour, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday. The Trump-appointed US security adviser pointed out during the meeting that the US president supported the UK withdrawal from the European Union and hoped for reaching a bilateral trade deal two years after the United Kingdom leaves the bloc.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Bolton also met with UK counterpart Mark Sedwill, but details of that meeting remain unknown.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. In March, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc.

Brexit negotiations between London and the European Union began last year and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.