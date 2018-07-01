John Bolton Held Secret Talks With Tory Brexit Supporters – Reports

The meeting lasted more than an hour, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday. The Trump-appointed US security adviser pointed out during the meeting that the US president supported the UK withdrawal from the European Union and hoped for reaching a bilateral trade deal two years after the United Kingdom leaves the bloc.
On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. In March, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc.
READ MORE: 'No Deal' Brexit Scenario Could Cost EU, UK Businesses Over US$80 Billion
Brexit negotiations between London and the European Union began last year and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.
