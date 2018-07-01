Register
01 July 2018
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    Over 10 EU Countries Ready to Help Germany in Deporting Migrants – Reports

    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 10 EU countries expressed their readiness to assist Germany in sending back migrants to countries of their first arrival in the bloc, local media reported.

    Der Spiegel media outlet obtained on Saturday the document called “More Order, Control in Migration Policy” shared among the leadership of the parliamentary groups of the ruling Christian Democratic Party (CDU) and Social Democratic Party (SPD). The document contains results of the European Council summit held on Thursday-Friday.

    Migrants wait for registration at the Hesse state Initial Reception Center in Giessen, Germany, Wednesday Dec. 2, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Boris Roessler
    Tense Situation Over Migrants, "Waiting to See" on New Elections - German SPD
    The document says that Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic agreed to assist in accelerated procedure of sending undocumented migrants from Germany.

    However, Hungary and the Czech Republic reportedly refuted the information about their participation in the deal.

    The move is announced amid the pressure German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces from her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the chairman of the CDU sister party Christian Social Union (CSU), who has been pushing for more control over migration.

    READ MORE: Germany to Build Deportation Centers for Unwanted Migrants – Reports

    On Thursday, the European Council summit agreed on several aspects of EU migration policy, including the establishment of "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" and controlled centers in the EU member states. The resettlement or relocation of migrants across the bloc is expected to be done on a voluntary basis amid the lack of consensus.

    German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (File)
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    German President Criticizes CDU/CSU Alliance for Conflict on Migration Issue
    European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa. The existing EU's Dublin Regulation allows for migrants to be sent back to the country of their first entrance to the bloc.

