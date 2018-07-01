Over 10 EU Countries Ready to Help Germany in Deporting Migrants – Reports

Der Spiegel media outlet obtained on Saturday the document called “More Order, Control in Migration Policy” shared among the leadership of the parliamentary groups of the ruling Christian Democratic Party (CDU) and Social Democratic Party (SPD). The document contains results of the European Council summit held on Thursday-Friday.
However, Hungary and the Czech Republic reportedly refuted the information about their participation in the deal.
The move is announced amid the pressure German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces from her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the chairman of the CDU sister party Christian Social Union (CSU), who has been pushing for more control over migration.
READ MORE: Germany to Build Deportation Centers for Unwanted Migrants – Reports
On Thursday, the European Council summit agreed on several aspects of EU migration policy, including the establishment of "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" and controlled centers in the EU member states. The resettlement or relocation of migrants across the bloc is expected to be done on a voluntary basis amid the lack of consensus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)