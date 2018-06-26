UK Model Confesses She Was Ready to Sleep With Abductor to Stay Alive

A 21-year-old woman from the UK who was drugged and abducted to be sold into sex slavery, has shared details of “the six days in hell” ahead of her book’s release. In her first interview after the kidnapper was sentenced to years in prison, she lambasted doubters, who though her story was a publicity stunt.

Chloe Ayling has admitted to The Sun newspaper that she thought during the six days of captivity in Italy last year that she “might have to sleep with him [the kidnapper] to survive,” saying her “only move to get out of there alive was to get him to like” her.

“When he asked to kiss me I didn’t say no. I didn’t want to upset him. Instead I would say, ‘Maybe in the future.’ I thought that if I gave him what he wanted that there would be no point in him releasing me,” she told the tabloid.

By @ohrangutang @cristinapilo Публикация от Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) 1 Июн 2018 в 8:21 PDT

After her kidnapper Lukasz Herba was imprisoned for 16 years in Italy after the court surmised that she had told the truth, she lambasted those who’d called her a liar.

“It’s a huge relief because I feel like my life has been on hold. It was six days of hell — and then I had to deal with all the disbelief once I got home. I feel happy now that everyone knows I was telling the truth,” she told the British tabloid.

From Photo Shoot to Sex Slavery

In July 2017, Ayling was drugged and taken unconscious in a suitcase to a distant farm in Italy from Milan, where she had been invited for a staged photoshoot. The kidnapper told her that she would be sold via the so-called dark web into sex slavery to Middle Eastern men by a group called the Black Death, according to the Sun.

“He told me that the girls are used for sex and then when they’re done with them they’re fed to their tigers,” she revealed.

📷 @dannydesantos Публикация от Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) 21 Апр 2018 в 9:41 PDT

The woman spent 6 days with Herba before she turned up at the British consulate. He reportedly let her go after she told him she was the mother of a toddler. He later said that he was in love with Ayling and hoped “she would repay with feelings.”

READ MORE: Easy Money? Ex-Beauty Pageant Contestant Nabbed Selling Girl Into Sex Slavery

Doubts over Ayling’s version of events rose as soon as she appeared in front of the cameras after the release in a top and tiny shorts, smiling. Herba also told the court that she asked him to stage the abduction to get some publicity and fuel her modeling career. Additionally, CCTV footage of her and her kidnapper shopping in Italy during the days of her captivity emerged. The two held hands and looked like a couple, according to the witnesses.

📷 @dannydesantos Публикация от Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) 21 Апр 2018 в 9:55 PDT

While Lukasz Herba was found guilty and sentenced to a prison term, his alleged accomplice, his brother Michal, has been extradited to Italy and awaits trial.

Apart from taking care of her two-year-old son, she has been busy with her book “Kidnapped”, which is slated to be released in July. There have also been rumors that she may take part in a reality TV show.