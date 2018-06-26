Register
14:15 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chloe Ayling

    UK Model Confesses She Was Ready to Sleep With Abductor to Stay Alive

    © Photo: chloeayling97/instagram
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A 21-year-old woman from the UK who was drugged and abducted to be sold into sex slavery, has shared details of “the six days in hell” ahead of her book’s release. In her first interview after the kidnapper was sentenced to years in prison, she lambasted doubters, who though her story was a publicity stunt.

    Chloe Ayling has admitted to The Sun newspaper that she thought during the six days of captivity in Italy last year that she “might have to sleep with him [the kidnapper] to survive,” saying her “only move to get out of there alive was to get him to like” her.

    “When he asked to kiss me I didn’t say no. I didn’t want to upset him. Instead I would say, ‘Maybe in the future.’ I thought that if I gave him what he wanted that there would be no point in him releasing me,” she told the tabloid.

    By @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

    Публикация от Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) 1 Июн 2018 в 8:21 PDT

    After her kidnapper Lukasz Herba was imprisoned for 16 years in Italy after the court surmised that she had told the truth, she lambasted those who’d called her a liar.

    “It’s a huge relief because I feel like my life has been on hold. It was six days of hell — and then I had to deal with all the disbelief once I got home. I feel happy now that everyone knows I was telling the truth,” she told the British tabloid.

    From Photo Shoot to Sex Slavery

    In July 2017, Ayling was drugged and taken unconscious in a suitcase to a distant farm in Italy from Milan, where she had been invited for a staged photoshoot. The kidnapper told her that she would be sold via the so-called dark web into sex slavery to Middle Eastern men by a group called the Black Death, according to the Sun.

    “He told me that the girls are used for sex and then when they’re done with them they’re fed to their tigers,” she revealed.

    📷 @dannydesantos

    Публикация от Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) 21 Апр 2018 в 9:41 PDT

    The woman spent 6 days with Herba before she turned up at the British consulate. He reportedly let her go after she told him she was the mother of a toddler. He later said that he was in love with Ayling and hoped “she would repay with feelings.”

    READ MORE: Easy Money? Ex-Beauty Pageant Contestant Nabbed Selling Girl Into Sex Slavery

    Doubts over Ayling’s version of events rose as soon as she appeared in front of the cameras after the release in a top and tiny shorts, smiling. Herba also told the court that she asked him to stage the abduction to get some publicity and fuel her modeling career. Additionally, CCTV footage of her and her kidnapper shopping in Italy during the days of her captivity emerged. The two held hands and looked like a couple, according to the witnesses.

    📷 @dannydesantos

    Публикация от Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) 21 Апр 2018 в 9:55 PDT

    While Lukasz Herba was found guilty and sentenced to a prison term, his alleged accomplice, his brother Michal, has been extradited to Italy and awaits trial.

    Apart from taking care of her two-year-old son, she has been busy with her book “Kidnapped”, which is slated to be released in July. There have also been rumors that she may take part in a reality TV show.

    New shot by my favourites @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

    Публикация от Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) 20 Май 2018 в 8:00 PDT

     

    Related:

    Modern Day Slavery in Britain 'Laid Bare' by New Report
    Damning Report Exposes UK Gov't Failure to Tackle Modern Slavery
    Meet Top Celebs Who Use VIP Status to Cater to Sex Slave Victims
    Easy Money? Ex-Beauty Pageant Contestant Nabbed Selling Girl Into Sex Slavery
    Teacher Fired for Porn Past Claims She Was Victim of Sex Slavery
    Tags:
    crime, dark web, kidnapping, sex slaves, slavery, Italy, Milan, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse